Charlie Sheen admits he's been celibate for nearly a decade since getting sober

Charlie Sheen is sleeping alone these days.

The "Platoon" star admitted to the New York Post this week that he has been celibate for the better part of a decade since he got sober in 2017.

Prior to his sobriety, Sheen had a revolving door of women – sometimes more than one at a time – as well as three failed marriages.

"Oh my gosh, for so long [sex] was all I cared about, or it was near the top of the priority list," he told the Post. "And so I just saw [celibacy] as a needed break from those pursuits. That’s not me slamming the door on anything in the future. No, I would absolutely welcome some type of companionship."

Asked to clarify that he indeed meant he is celibate, he said: "If I don’t have a girlfriend, and I’m not paying for it, then I think the math is pretty simple. The math is pretty simple."

Sheen described himself in the past as essentially a sex addict in an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America this week, after revealing in his memoir "The Book of Sheen" that he lost his virginity at 15 years old to a Las Vegas prostitute, putting the charge on his father’s (actor Martin Sheen) credit card, according to the Post.

When Strahan said that Sheen had admitted to spending $53,000 on Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss’ services, the "Major League" actor replied, "That’s what they knew of."

He has also been candid about how his sex addiction was intertwined with his prolific drug use. In a recent interview with People Magazine, the Golden Globe Award winner — who has been open about his past substance abuse — said he began having sexual encounters with men after he started smoking crack.

The 60-year-old has been married three times: first to model Donna Peele in 1995, then to Denise Richards from 2002 until 2006 and finally Brooke Mueller from 2008 until 2011.

Sheen is one of a number of celebrities who have been open about going through periods of celibacy.

Lenny Kravitz told the Guardian last year that he hadn't been in a serious relationship in nine years, calling his celibacy a "spiritual thing."

In 2022, Drew Barrymore said that she hadn't been in an intimate relationship since her split from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016.

"Some people can get out of a marriage or relationship and in the near future find themselves in another relationship. There is nothing wrong with that! Not one bit. I do not judge! I celebrate their journey! Because for some people that really works. It didn’t work for me," Barrymore wrote in a blog post. "I needed to stay very celibate and honoring and in some sort of state of mourning of the loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters and to find grace and acceptance and what our new normal of a blended family would be."

"It took time. I’m proud of myself that I took that time," she continued. "That's what I, as my own individual and no one else just me, needed to do and I honored that and I respect myself for it, as I respect anyone else for their choices. I have just simply come to laugh about the fact that it is not my personal priority to be with a partner, but that doesn’t mean it won’t become one someday. I need time. And my view on sex has truly changed."

In 2019, Justin and Hailey Bieber told Vogue that they abstained from sex until they were married.

"[God] doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff," Justin told Vogue. "He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result."