Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen calls Charlie Kirk's death a 'seismic' blow to America's future

Former 'Two and a Half Men' star was recording with Joe Rogan when they received the news of the conservative leader's assassination

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Joe Rogan mourns Charlie Kirk, praises his ability to engage with people who disagreed with him Video

Joe Rogan mourns Charlie Kirk, praises his ability to engage with people who disagreed with him

Podcaster Joe Rogan noted that while he disagreed with Kirk on certain issues, he praised him as a person who tried to establish a national dialogue, and blasted those people who are celebrating his death.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlie Sheen is speaking out after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, calling the killing a devastating blow to the country’s future.

The former "Two and a Half Men" star shared during an appearance on Logan Paul's "IMPAULSIVE" podcast that the impact Kirk had could’ve "easily" changed the course of American history, saying, "It was like a giant star in the night sky just went dark."

As the father of five continued to reflect on Kirk’s death, he added, "I’ve got five kids and three granddaughters, and that was one of my first thoughts – fatherless children, husbandless wife."

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER, JOSH DUHAMEL, JILLIAN MICHAELS DENOUNCE POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Charlie Sheen speaking, wearing a black blazer and navy shirt

Charlie Sheen is speaking out after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, calling the killing a devastating blow to the country’s future. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Paul called Kirk "A guy I always respected," adding, "I didn’t agree with everything he said, but he always put himself out there and opened the conversation up." Sheen replied, "I did too."

Paul added, "He was this articulate young man – I even felt like he could be president one day."

"A lot of people did," Sheen agreed.

"Holy s---, the course of American history may have just been changed," Paul continued. Sheen replied, "Seismic."

"He didn't belittle anyone, he didn't demean anyone, he didn't embarrass anyone," Sheen said of Kirk. "He didn't go there to, like, be a smarty pants and make you look stupid. He was just like, ‘Hey, man, OK, here’s what I've prepared. Here's what I know, here's what I believe. Give me your side of it.'"

Charlie Sheen wears black suit on Netflix red carpet

Charlie Sheen agreed with Logan Paul that Charlie Kirk could have been president one day. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Sheen additionally remembered his Sept. 10 podcast appearance with Joe Rogan and when they first heard the news about Kirk’s death.

He and Rogan were recording an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" when the pair paused as staff alerted them to the breaking news. 

"We go out into the lobby and one of his security guards says he just died," Sheen said.

From there, Sheen and Rogan headed to a bathroom. It was at that moment, away from cameras and mics, that Sheen recalled Rogan telling him, "We need to go back on the air and talk about this."

Charlie Kirk in October 2024.

Charlie Kirk was a conservative activist who led Turning Point USA. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

Sheen responded, "Yes, we do."

In his conversation with Paul, Sheen paused to discuss the weight of the harrowing moment.

"It’s just awful, I don’t remember what I said to Joe," he confessed. "Something about if this is where we’ve wound up, this can’t be where we stay. Like, what words can we all attach to this that make it feel better for us or his family, or just the moment – they haven’t been written, have they?"

JOE ROGAN SHOCKED ON-AIR BY CHARLIE KIRK’S DEATH, LAMENTS LOSS OF 'REASONABLE' LEADER WHO PROMOTED OPEN DEBATE

Podcaster Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan spoke out about the assassination of Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, as he called the killing "dangerous" and warned that some may actually cheer it on. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports via Reuters)

"There's going to be a lot of people celebrating this," Rogan told Sheen during the podcast. "It's so scary. It's so dangerous too, to celebrate or to in any way encourage this kind of behavior from human beings.… He's not a violent guy. He was talking to people on college campuses."

He added that Kirk "wasn't even particularly rude. He tried to be pretty reasonable with people."

"Everything I saw seemed reasonable," Sheen replied.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Charlie kirk speaking at CPAC

Charlie Sheen and Joe Rogan were recording a podcast when Charlie Kirk was killed. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

"He was a very intelligent guy," Rogan said. "Whether you agree with him or don't, and there's a lot of stuff that I didn't agree with him on. That's fine. You're allowed to disagree with people without celebrating the fact they got shot."

On Sept. 10, Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking engagement in Orem, Utah. Authorities later identified Kirk's murder suspect as Tyler Robinson, 22.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice for hiding the rifle and discarding his clothing, two counts of witness tampering for instructing a roommate to delete texts and stay silent, and one count of committing a violent offense in front of children. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue