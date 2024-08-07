Tori Spelling claims Charlie Sheen once handed her a 'hot crack pipe' when she walked into his condo

Tori Spelling shared the story of the wild encounter she claimed she had when she attended a gathering at Charlie Sheen's condo.

While speaking with Sheen's ex-wife Denise Richards, 53, in the latest episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, Spelling recalled that she and the 58-year-old actor lived in the same condominium building years ago.

During their conversation, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star told Richards that she went over to Sheen's condo with a friend after he invited her.

"The door opens and Charlie’s standing there in a button-up, I wanna say Hawaiian shirt – I don’t know what it was – and he hands me something and he goes, ‘Hot crack pipe?'" Spelling remembered.

She continued, "And I was like, ‘Nope, no thanks.’ And then he was like, ‘Oh, come on in.’ I don’t know, I didn’t see the condo, it was very dark – I mean literally all the lights were off."

"The only lights were like, you know, people smoking or like doing – I don't know what was going on, but we went," she added.

Spelling was quick to note that the "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" star was "always very nice" and "very smart" before continuing to detail her visit to his condo.

"So, he brings me into the kitchen and he’s like, ‘Well, anything else?'" Spelling said of Sheen. "I was terrified to take anything else."

"There were so many people there and they were all like, ‘Charlie, we have this and we have that.’ I was like, ‘Um, I’m good.'"

Spelling said she told Sheen she would have a drink but then started having second thoughts.

"I was like, ‘Oh God. What if there’s something in the drinks?’ I don’t know what to do," she recalled.

She told Richards that she asked for a soda but was wondering to herself, "Oh my God, what am I doing?"

Spelling said Sheen went on to show her and her friend around his condo and that she believed "there were some ladies of the night there."

"Probably," Richards replied. "I wouldn't be surprised."

"And just a lot of people there," Spelling added.

The "Spelling It Like It Is" author recalled thinking that the incident would be a "good story to tell."

"You know, I'll tell this at dinner with my friends some time," Spelling said. "So we left and that was it."

"That was it?" Richards asked, to which Spelling responded, "That was it."

"Well, that's a good story," the "Wild Things" star remarked.

"Yeah," Spelling agreed. "So that's my only memory of being there."

A representative for Sheen did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sheen and Richards, who share daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, were married from 2002 to 2006. The "Anger Management" actor and actress Brooke Mueller, who are parents to twin sons Bob and Max, 15, tied the knot in 2008 but split in 2011. Sheen is also father to daughter Cassandra, 39, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Paula Profit.

Throughout much of his career, Sheen publicly struggled with addiction problems and legal woes. In March 2011, he was infamously fired by creator Chuck Lorre from the mega-hit show "Two and Half Men" after displaying erratic behavior.

In a 2023 interview with People magazine, Sheen revealed that he had been sober for six years. He told the outlet that he decided to commit to sobriety after he broke a promise to his young daughter because he had been drinking in the morning.

"One morning I'd forgotten my daughter had an appointment I'd promised to drive her to, and I'd already had a couple of pops that day," Sheen recalled.

"So had to call my friend Tony to take us," he continued. "We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, 'Why isn't dad driving?' So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped."

Sheen explained that he has a "very consistent lifestyle now."

"It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob," he said at the time.

Sheen also recently made his return to acting. In December 2023, he re-teamed with Lorre and appeared in two episodes of the showrunner's MAX series "Bookie."