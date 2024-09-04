Brooke Mueller says she's 9 months sober after she was reportedly questioned in Matthew Perry investigation

Brooke Mueller revealed she's nine months sober during her first interview in 15 years.

Charlie Sheen's ex-wife explained her sobriety journey had "been hard" during an appearance on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast.

"And a lot of people at my level of addiction don't make it," she added. "In fact, most people don't. I worked really hard. It has not been easy. I am sober. I do work a program. I do believe in the Twelve Steps."

Mueller, who shares twins with her ex-husband, noted she has a "fantastic sober community" in Malibu and attends meetings.

"And to answer your question, I have nine months sober," the "Witchouse" star revealed. "Well, next week will be nine months."

The actress admitted she's spent millions on rehab since she was 19 or 20.

"In fact, this last time, I went to an insurance-only place, and they did not cater to me. They did not enable me. They did not care who I could have been or anything like that," she recalled.

"So, what was fantastic about that experience is, it was real, it was raw, and it woke me up. It really did."

Mueller was questioned about Perry's October death, sources told People.

The outlet's sources claimed Mueller and Perry first met years ago, before she married Sheen, and that their friendship was rekindled when they met again in rehab a few years ago.

A source close to the investigation into Perry's death claimed Mueller didn't use ketamine herself but that she was contacted by police because of the friendship.

Authorities made arrests in Perry's death, including the actor's assistant, at the beginning of August.

Ketamine that was allegedly provided by Jasveen Sangha and delivered to the actor's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, by middleman Erik Fleming killed Perry Oct. 28, according to court documents

Two doctors who allegedly provided ketamine to Perry — Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez — were also arrested.

That morning, Perry's assistant administered a shot of ketamine to the actor around 8:30. By 12:45 p.m., Perry had instructed Iwamasa to give him another injection while the "Friends" star watched a movie. Roughly 40 minutes later, Perry requested another injection, allegedly telling Iwamasa, "Shoot me up with a big one," according to a plea agreement.

The live-in assistant administered a third injection to Perry while the 54-year-old was near or in a Jacuzzi. Iwamasa then left the home to run errands for Perry. When he returned, the assistant found Perry "face down" and dead in the Jacuzzi.

Perry's death was caused by "acute effects of ketamine," according to his autopsy completed Oct. 29. Drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects were listed as contributing factors.

The "Friends" star had an adverse reaction to the ketamine injections, given by his assistant with no medical training, multiple times before he died.

Iwamasa found Perry unconscious at least two times at the actor's home throughout the month of October, the assistant's plea agreement says.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.