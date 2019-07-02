Celine Dion's outfits take Paris Fashion Week by storm

Paris Fashion Week is currently underway and Celine Dion is stealing the show.

The prolific singer donned several colorful outfits throughout the week, with one dress even coming dangerously close to causing a wardrobe malfunction. Fortunately, Dion's other fashion choices went forward without incident.

On Thursday, the 51-year-old songstress kicked off the week with a $6,000 Chanel unitard, with the brand's name emblazoned around her waist.

Two days later, she followed up by showcasing an ornate pink Miu Miu midi dress, topped off with a large black bow.

On Sunday, Dion stepped in front of photographers to show off a business-themed blazer with white buttons, along with a yellow tutu.

Perhaps the singer's most jaw-dropping outfit came on Monday, when she came out dressed in a red 3D net gown from designer Iris van Herpen. While wearing the dress, Dion's heel got caught on the bottom of the dress, but luckily she was able to untangle it before anything was revealed.

Her most recent look came on Tuesday, when she donned a flowing white dress with long, billowy sleeves in front of a complementary white backdrop.

Paris Fashion Week is still ongoing, so we're certain that Dion will surprise us with even more stunning outfits in the coming days.