Celine Dion risks wardrobe malfunction, nasty fall while out in revealing mesh dress in Paris

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Singer Celine Dion risked both a wardrobe malfunction and a nasty fall in the name of fashion while in Paris over the weekend.

The 51-year-old “Ashes” songstress is currently on the European leg of a tour, with shows in London, Berlin, Manchester and more. She stepped out in Paris over the weekend in a head-turning gown from designer Iris van Herpen that left little to the imagination.

Singer Celine Dion is seen on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

However, the star almost took a tumble to sport a high-fashion look while rushing to her car to avoid a crowd. Her high heel got caught on the bottom of the mesh dress leading to near-disaster. The gown sports some wavy lines that play tricks on the eyes, but would have likely come right off had she continued to walk with it pinned to the pavement. Underneath she appears to be wearing a very low-cut black romper that would have left her mostly exposed in public.

Singer Celine Dion is seen on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France. 

Fortunately for the “My Heart Will Go On” singer, she had someone there to give her a hand and walk her safely to the vehicle.

The star has been talking a lot in the past few days about her fashion both on and off the stage.

On Thursday, Dion appeared on "This Morning" talk show and spoke about she keeps her makeup perfect on stage.

Singer Celine Dion is seen on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France. 

"I sweat on stage, I think that is very important to keep brushes clean. Sometimes I wish I could sweat so much so people can see how hard I work!" she explained.

"On stage, I don’t use water base make-up, I use oil based make-up. Because sometimes things may get emotional and I might cry. Water based, if I cry, it’s gonna streak but oil based it stays in place, so I can wipe it off."