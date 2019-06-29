Celine Dion, 51, exposes her long legs in bizarre leotard while out in Paris

Celine Dion is known for taking fashion risks and her latest outfit might be her most bizarre one yet.

The 51-year-old singer stepped out in Paris on Saturday in a bizarre leotard and oversized blazer ensemble by the label Off-White which showed off her long, tan legs.

The "My Heart Will Go On" star is currently on the European leg of her tour. She will perform in London, Berlin, Paris, and Manchester.

On Thursday, Dion appeared on "This Morning" talk show and spoke about she keeps her makeup perfect on stage.

"I sweat on stage, I think that is very important to keep brushes clean. Sometimes I wish I could sweat so much so people can see how hard I work!" she explained.

"On stage, I don’t use water base make-up, I use oil based make-up. Because sometimes things may get emotional and I might cry. Water based, if I cry, it’s gonna streak but oil based it stays in place, so I can wipe it off."

Dion was recently criticized for looking "too skinny" but the mother-of-three told The Sun: “I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy."

"To be honest with you, I think I’m at the best of my life right now, and I really want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it. It’s all new. It’s like I’m having a second wind — 50 has been great for me," she added.

As for working out, Dion trains four times a week and practices ballet.