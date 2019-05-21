Céline Dion sings ‘Baby Shark,’ recreates iconic ‘Titanic’ scene with James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Céline Dion wasn’t afraid to show off her legendary singing skills during a recent appearance on James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke,” belting out some of her most popular tunes and even putting a dramatic twist on the viral children’s song “Baby Shark.”

Dion joined “The Late Late Show” host in Las Vegas, where the singer will soon wrap up her acclaimed Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

“I feel like there’s no song on Earth that you can’t make dramatic,” Corden says at one point, before suggesting Dion try “Baby Shark.”

The singer, 51, was quick to take the challenge head-on, putting an emotional twist on the tune. She even included one of her signature chest bumps to top it off.

Later, after Corden forced Dion to give away a few pairs of her shoes to random people on the street, the two – channeling Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet – recreated an iconic scene from the 1997 film “Titanic.” The singer belted out her beloved hit “My Heart Will Go On.”

Back in April, Dion gave quite a surprise to a couple who was getting married at a Las Vegas chapel.

The couple – identified as Jason and Kate, both U.S. Air Force majors – were first surprised by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who appeared on a screen behind them at the chapel. At the time, the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host had recently concluded a week of broadcasts from the city’s Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

At one point, Dion, who recently announced she's releasing new music and embarking on a new world tour later this year, walked into the chapel singing her 1996 hit “Because You Loved Me” as the couple shared their first dance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.