Celine Dion comments on fans worried about her new super-slim frame

Celine Dion fans are concerned about the star after she’s appeared significantly skinnier in a handful of recent public appearances. However, the singer says she feels better than ever at age 50 and doesn’t have time for the critics anymore.

The star appeared in Paris, France for Fashion Week where people on social media immediately noticed that she is sporting a much slimmer frame than they’re used to. Many were quick to publicly point out their issues with her body, sending notes of concern in her direction.

“Why is she so skinny?” one user questioned.

“Worried about @celinedion--she’s looking way too skinny than years past,” another user posted.

“I love celine dion’s style but is she ok? I have never seen her so skinny,” another wrote.

Dion is not unaware that she may look different than she did years ago. However, she attributes that to a series of changes she’s undergone in the years since her longtime husband and manager, Rene Angelil died after battling cancer. Since then, she’s taken charge of her life and career and found a propensity for high-risk fashion choices - hence the reason she’s in Paris this week.

The star explained her new look during an interview on The Dan Wootton podcast.

“It’s always been a part of me, but the way that we used to work before was maybe more conservative, let’s put it that way. And I’m 50 years old, it’s not to try to take chances, it’s what I want to wear. I want to wear whatever I want, I want to do whatever I choose to do… of course, with my team,” she said. “If now, I have an opportunity to wear Haute Couture and the things that makes me feel beautiful, strong, fearless, feminine, attractive, I’m doing this for me. I want to feel strong. I want to feel strong beautiful fierce and sexy.”

She concluded: “People won’t like everything. But if I like, I don’t want to talk about it. They can discuss it. Don’t bother, don't’ take a picture, keep it for the other,” If you like it, I’ll be there. If you don’t, leave me alone.”