Gilbert Gottfried’s ‘Aladdin’ co-stars remember ‘beloved’ late comedian: ‘Our hearts are shattered’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood is mourning Gilbert Gottfried after the star died on Tuesday following a long illness.

The iconic comedian, who voiced the character Iago in "Aladdin," was 67. Celebrities and peers have taken to social media to share their condolences.

Gottfried's co-star in "Aladdin," Linda Larkin, shared an image on Instagram on Tuesday remembering the late actor on behalf of herself and Gottfried's other "Aladdin" co-stars, Scott Weigner and Jonathan Freeman.

"Our hearts are shattered at the loss of our beloved friend, collaborator, behind-the-scenes mischief maker, and most irreverent spirit, full of light and magic. Gilbert Gottfried, you were one of a kind.

"The world was lucky to have you, and so were we. Love Jonathan, Linda, and Scott," she added, signing the statement from herself along with Weigner and Freeman.

Larkin voiced Princess Jasmine in the 1992 film while Weigner voiced Aladdin. Freeman starred as Jafar.

COMEDIAN GILBERT GOTTFRIED DEAD AT 67

Meanwhile, "Sienfield" star Jason Alexander wrote, "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift," he began. "I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried."

"I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried," actor Marlee Matlin said on Twitter. "Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my interpreter."

Luke Barnett took to Twitter and wrote, "Damn. Gilbert Gottfried. Not sure there’s a more iconic voice and seemed like such a genuinely nice guy. RIP."

The Iron Shiek, an Iranian professional wrestler, also shared a message on Twitter.

"GILBERT GOTTFRIED YOU MAKE ME LAUGH EVERYTIME I SEE YOU. THE COMEDY WORLD BROKEN BECAUSE YOU CARE SO MUCH. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BUBBA," he wrote alongside an image of himself with the comedian.

BOBBY RYDELL, ’60S TEEN IDOL AND 'BYE BYE BIRDIE' STAR, DEAD AT 79

In addition to Hollywood stars, "The Five's" Geraldo Rivera, who appeared on "Celebrity Apprentice" alongside Gottfried, also spoke out on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Awful news about Gilbert Gottfried’s passing," Rivera wrote. "Erica and I send our condolences to Dara his loving wife & best friend. Gilbert was the most iconic voice in commercials & movies like Aladdin. He survived Aflac’s lame cancellation & was a hilarious teammate on Celebrity Apprentice."

The actor and comedian’s verified Twitter account shared a statement on Tuesday announcing the news of his passing.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children," the statement reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Although today is a sad day for us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love the Gottfried family," it concluded.

Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara, sister Karen, 14-year-old daughter Lily and 12-year-old son Max.

Fox News' Julius Young and The Associated Press contributed to this report.