Cate Blanchett narrowly avoids wardrobe malfunction thanks to Jamie Lee Curtis' quick thinking

Jamie Lee Curtis just won the award for "Friend of the Year."

During Tuesday's special fan screening of the new action comedy "Borderlands," the iconic "Halloween" actress helped Cate Blanchett cover up after nearly suffering a wardrobe malfunction during their red carpet appearance.

Curtis stood directly behind Blanchett in an attempt to cover up her ripped pants, as she told Entertainment Tonight, "Nothing is going on! You know what is going on? I got her back."

The two leading ladies laughed throughout the interview and remained close together, with Curtis mindfully covering Blanchett's backside.

Blanchett, whose unusual top was made up of spoons, told ET about Curtis' protective nature, explaining, "On every single movie that Jamie makes, she is the den mother."

Reps for Blanchett and Curtis did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Blanchett is just one of many celebs who have suffered public wardrobe malfunctions this summer.

Last month, Lainey Wilson had an incident in which her pants ripped during her concert at the Faster Horses Festival.

But Wilson didn't let it stop her from performing for thousands of fans on the grounds at the Michigan International Speedway.

Shortly after starting the show, Wilson realized she split her pants open and ran backstage for a quick wardrobe change, according to the Detroit Free Press .

"Y'all just about got a real show," she told the crowd while changing.

In June, Dakota Johnson narrowly avoided some unwanted exposure during an appearance on " Jimmy Kimmel Live! "

After a commercial break, the show aired a preview of Johnson's film before cutting back to a shot of the star and late-night host.

"Dakota, your dress just came unhooked," Kimmel said to Johnson, who clutched the detached metal strap of her black dress. "Should I get some Scotch tape?" Kimmel inquired.

"My dress just – it just fell off," Johnson said.

"It seems to be hanging in all right?" Kimmel countered.

"Well, I'll just hold it," Johnson said.

"Just hold the important part," Kimmel joked.

Johnson cheekily placed her hands on her chest, much to the amusement of the audience. "The movie is really good," she noted.

Fox News Digital's Tracey Wright and Caroline Thayer contributed to this post.