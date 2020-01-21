Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of 1-year-old son Jacob on his birthday

Carrie Underwood is a proud mom.

The country music star, 36, celebrated her second son's birthday on Tuesday and uploaded photos of Jacob on social media as he totally wrecked his adorable custom cake.

"Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake!" she captioned the album. "And, apparently, you love cake!"

CARRIE UNDERWOOD ON FEMALE COUNTRY MUSIC ARTISTS: 'WE LIFT EACH OTHER UP'

"I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come!" she continued. "I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you!"

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are also parents to their first son, Isaiah, who's 4.

The Grammy winner revealed she was pregnant with Jacob in 2018 after suffering multiple miscarriages. In an interview with People magazine at the time, Underwood explained that she kept the news under wraps so that she didn’t give people the perception she was complaining despite all the positive blessings in her life.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD CELEBRATES 11TH ANNIVERSARY OF MEETING HUSBAND MIKE FISHER: 'HE IS MY MATCH'

“I’ve always wanted to be a good daughter to my parents but also to God and not complain, because we are beyond blessed,” she said. “I get to do what I love, I have an incredible family. I have Mike, I have Isaiah, I have great parents. I have all of these amazing people around me, and I don’t want to complain, ever.”

However, Underwood revealed that the miscarriages forced her to question her relationship with God and to beg for a straight answer as to whether she could have another child after Isaiah.

“But the miscarriages made me get real with God and say, ‘Okay, I’m kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn’t meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I’ll understand why,'" she recalled.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD REFLECTS ON PRESSURE TO 'BOUNCE BACK' AFTER SECOND SON

Ultimately, she believes motherhood has made her a stronger woman. “There is a thing about motherhood that makes you feel like, ‘Okay, if I can do that, I can do anything,’” Underwood explained. “And I feel like I’m a little older, a little wiser. This isn’t my first rodeo.”