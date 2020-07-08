Carly Pearce says she's 'getting better' after split from Michael Ray

Carly Pearce is thankful for the coronavirus quarantine.

The 30-year-old country singer recently filed for divorce from her husband, fellow country musician Michael Ray after less than a year of marriage. The news broke in June, amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantine, but she's now said that she's "getting better."

CHRISHELL STAUSE CALLS DIVORCE FROM JUSTIN HARTLEY A 'TRAUMATIZING TIME IN MY LIFE'

Now, Pearce is looking back at her quarantine time with gratitude, as she mentioned in Tuesday's episode of the YouTube show "Living wELL" with Lindsay Ell, another country singer.

The "Every Little Thing" singer didn't directly mention her divorce, but she did say that quarantine has "showed me a lot" and allowed her to make "some really big decisions for my own life."

"I will say that I am grateful for quarantine," said Pearce. "You know how fast our lives are, you know how easy it is to kind of tap into who we are as artists and kind of ignore our actual hearts and our actual lives and things like that."

DR. DRE, NICOLE YOUNG WILL LIKELY 'WANT TO PUT A BOW' ON DIVORCE 'QUICKLY,' EXPERT SAYS: 'THEY'RE... SAVVY'

She admitted that she "thought [she] had it all figured out, but that things in her life "very abruptly switched on" her.

"[I] knew what [I] had to do," explained Pearce. "In my life it has proven to me when I do what I know I need to do and I don’t give up, I love myself more and I see why."

She added: "I am hopeful and excited for what the next chapter holds for me."

A source previously told People magazine, saying that the divorce was "a hard decision" for Pearce to make.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It wasn't something she wanted to have to do," said the insider. "This hasn't been a quarantine realization — it was a last resort."

Ray and Pearce married in October of 2019 in Nashville.