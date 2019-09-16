Cara Delevingne says Harvey Weinstein told her she'd never make it in Hollywood 'as a gay woman'

Actress and model Cara Delevingne claims disgraced Hollywood media mogul Harvey Weinstein told her she'd "never make it" because of her sexuality.

Delevingne, 27, has been open about her sexuality — and recently most open about her relationship with fellow actress, Ashley Benson, 29.

“In the beginning, I don’t think it helped,” she told Net-a-Porter of being out. “One of the first things Harvey Weinstein ever said to me was, ‘You will never make it in this industry as a gay woman – get a beard.’"

The "Valerian" star said Weinstein told her this "a long time before" he made sexual advances towards her, which she initially alleged in an Instagram post in 2017.

She said when she had just started working as an actress, Weinstein called her "asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media." Delevingne described the call as "very odd and uncomfortable," and said that before she quickly hung up, Weinstein "said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood."

In the interview published last week, Delevingne said she thought the situation with Weinstein — in which he allegedly tried to make her kiss a woman and also tried to kiss Delevingne himself — was "insane."

Delevingne in June confirmed her connection with Benson, telling E! News:

"It's Pride [Month]. It's been 50 years since Stonewall happened, and it's been just about our year anniversary, so why not?" Delevingne noted, "I don't like the 'official' thing," and instead of giving their relationship a title, said, "it's just a little something."

The two were spotted cozying up at the U.S. Open earlier this month at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Delevingne said before Benson, she had "never truly let anyone in before, for fear of them leaving. I never really trusted people, or felt worthy of it, and I always pushed them away."

"She’s the first person that has said: ‘You can’t push me away. I’m going to be nice to you, I love you.’” Delevingne said. “I’m just like, wait, so all I have to do is just let you be nice to me? Why have I never done that before? OK.”