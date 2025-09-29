Candace Cameron Bure says filmmaker’s comment about her aging neck sent her ‘back to therapy’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As an actress for most of her life, Candace Cameron Bure has been subject to criticism about her appearance.

During a recent episode of "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," the "Full House" star, 49, opened up about aging in Hollywood and the impact it's had on her psyche.

"I just shot a movie, and there’s a flashback scene in it. It’s supposed to be from 15 years ago, so I’m supposed to be about 30 years old," Bure said. "We filmed the scene … but then in postpost — that means after we’ve shot it — we put the whole movie together. It goes to VFX [and] it goes to effects. They are going to color-correct the movie [and] will then digitally alter my face so that I look younger."

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SHARES THE UNEXPECTED WAY GOD SHOWS UP IN HER 'SCARIEST MOMENTS'

Bure recalled the filmmaker wanting to adjust the lines in her neck, a suggestion that sent her reeling.

"And then he goes, ‘and your neck,'" she said. "And I was like ‘Wait, what? What? My neck? You need to do something with my neck?' I have never considered that my neck looks old, that my neck has aged. I didn’t even think about it!"

"And then when he told me he’s going to work on my neck, I’m like, ‘Oh, great. I’m going back to therapy!" I got another thing to think of! What is happening?"

"As much as I joke about it, this is my reality," she added. "This is my reality of how I have to age in front of a lot of people. I know I chose this job — and I love this job and want to be in it — but it’s a whole other psychological thinking in my brain that I think about."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Elsewhere in the episode, Bure discussed her struggle with aging in the spotlight.

"If I’m just being totally honest, I am fighting it because I have shot three movies this year back to back to back," Bure said while discussing her thoughts on Botox. "I’m trying to figure it out."

"I love my social community on Instagram and TikTok, and I love talking to [fans] there. I love your messages. People always ask me questions, like, ‘What’s your skincare? Do you do Botox?’ I’m, like, ‘Look at my forehead. No, I don’t do Botox. I’ve never had filler in my face. None of that.’"

"People say, ‘Thank you for not getting Botox. Thank you for being a real woman [and] letting me see a famous person, or someone on TV, age with grace,’" she continued. "‘Thank you for helping me feel OK in my own skin because you’re not putting that in your face.’ They make me cry, but they convict me so much."

Bure said she wants to "age as beautifully as my mom," but admitted the industry is "making it so hard."

"It’s just, like, the pressure," she said. "It’s not even the pressure from people telling me that I should do it, but I’m just visually looking … at all the other actresses that are around my age. [Then I ask myself,] ‘What age am I playing on camera? How are my leading men aging?’"

"And then women just look old," she continued. "I’m having all the feelings about it. I’m kind of a person, at this point, [where I say] never say never. I’m not writing it into [a] book because I can’t tell you that I might not have it. As of today, I don’t have any [and] I’m not getting it today, but I’m thinking about it."