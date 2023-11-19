Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘wave of gratitude’ includes husband’s ‘professional chef’ skills

Candace Cameron Bure is hoping to create a "wave of gratitude" for Thanksgiving and beyond.

"Gratitude has been so important to me and really changed my day to day life," Bure told Fox News Digital in an interview with Great American Family CEO Bill Abbott. "Waking up and being grateful for where I am in the present. But then consciously thinking of things throughout the day that I'm grateful for."

She continued, "So I've used social media as a platform to have everyone catch the wave of gratitude because it really can change your perspective. It can change your day. And sometimes when we're kind of sitting in what can feel like a bad day or some tough circumstances, sometimes thinking about the things that are positive around us can bring us hope."

"I'm a pretty positive person," Bure added. "I'm the glass half full kind of gal. And I always like to spread that positivity."

The "Full House" star posted the challenge on her social media earlier this month, encouraging people to list three things they’re grateful for and tag friends and family to keep the momentum going.

"I truly am grateful for my family," Bure said. "I'm so blessed to have an amazing husband and three children, but also incredible parents and sisters and a brother and extended family. My family's very, very close and I don't take it for granted, I know not all families look like that."

She also noted they’re all "people of faith, which is even more incredible to me knowing that we're going to spend eternity together."

One of the things she’s looking forward to for the Thanksgiving holiday is her husband of 27 years, former hockey player Valeri Bure, cooking up "a really delicious meal."

"He's incredible," Bure said. "And I think that if he weren't making wine, because that's what he does now since he retired from the NHL, he'd probably be a professional chef. He's that good."

The mom of three's gratitude also extends to her career, sharing she’s "grateful for a job that I love" and her work at Great American Family.

"I'm grateful to work alongside Bill," she said, "I'm grateful for our network that we have, because truly, that's where my my heart has been. And Bill's, too, to make quality programming for families."

Abbot and Bure joked about him being up next for the wave of gratitude challenge.

"Obviously, [I'm grateful for] family and friends and a wonderful team at Great American Media, led with Candace [that] is just really dedicated to serving the viewers and dedicated to the mission that we're on to support faith, family and country and do it in a way that's high quality."

Bure stars in the latest Christmas movie from the channel, "My Christmas Hero," premiering the day after Thanksgiving.