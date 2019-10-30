Canaan Smith: 5 things to know about the country music singer-songwriter

Canaan Smith has been a fan of country music ever since he can remember.

A 37-year-old native of Williamsburg, Va., Smith grew up singing to the likes of George Strait.

Fast-forward to today: Smith took a leap of faith and moved to Nashville. Now, he is the first artist signed under Florida Georgia Line's newly formed label – Round Here Records – and has released a handful of songs, including "Life Ain't Fair" and "Pour Decisions."

Smith spoke to Fox News about his passion for the genre, what it's like to work with pals Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley from FGL, and how he spends his time when he's not in the spotlight.

Here are five things to know about the country music singer-songwriter:

1. He grew up singing to the sounds of country music legends.

"Looking back, I guess it was a natural progression for me," Smith recalled. "I grew up singing George Strait songs to my mom while she videoed me on our camcorder, which led to me writing my own songs soon after."

"The final piece fell into place when I got the courage to make the big move to Nashville and chase music as a career – and now, years later, I’m still getting to do what I love. It’s pretty awesome."

2. His single "Life Ain't Fair" was inspired by his real life.

"When it comes to finding someone who loves you in spite of your flaws, that can be a long road, and not everyone ends up as lucky as I have," he admitted.

"My wife has always been more than I deserve, and because of that, I really am so glad 'Life Ain’t Fair.'"

3. He is a first-time father.

"I’ve tried putting words to this but keep erasing them cause nothing says it," Smith recently wrote on Instagram introducing his and wife, Christy Hardesty's daughter, Virginia Rose, to the world.

"For now, I’ll just say thank you Jesus for the precious gift of life and unconditional love," he continued.

"Virginia Rose is perfect inside out. And so is her mom," Smith adoringly concluded his post.

4. He has been friends with Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley since college.

"We’ve wanted to work together ever since — we just needed the right time to make things happen, and it’s finally here," he explained of signing onto the duo's label, Round Here Records.

"This is by far the most creative environment I’ve ever been around, and I’m inspired by them and the entire Round Here Records team every day," Smith noted.

"They trust my creative process, and I trust theirs. It’s been so refreshing to not only work with my buddies, but also two of the most seasoned entertainers in the game."

He added: "I know I have a team who has my back, and I’ve never been more excited or inspired to make the music I love."

5. When he's not on-stage, he's exploring the "great outdoors."

"When I’m off the road I like to spend my time hiking, camping, fishing — anything along those lines ... Just put me on a mountain trail, and I’m good to go!"