'Descendants 3' paid tribute to late star Cameron Boyce in moving video

After the sudden death of "Descendants 3" star Cameron Boyce, the movie paid tribute to the actor.

During the ending credits of the Disney Channel film, a two-minute video was added which featured the 20-year-old throughout his career from this time on "Jessie" to all three "Descendants" movies.

Friend Debby Ryan, Michelle Obama, and director Kenny Ortega were all featured.

DISNEY CHANNEL STAR CAMERON BOYCE DIES AT 20; SUFFERED SEIZURE, FAMILY SAYS

"Everything you are. Every smile, every laugh, every dance, every hug, every moment, everyone you touched. You mean everything to us,” the screen read.

The network took to Twitter after the movie concluded to also give Boyce a special mention -- “Tonight’s premiere of #Descendants3 is dedicated to #CameronBoyce and is a celebration of his talent and the joy he brought to the world. You’ll always be in our hearts, Cameron."

CAMERON BOYCE REFLECTED ON BEING A 'DIFFERENCE MAKER' IN FINAL INTERVIEW BEFORE DEATH

The young star died on July 8 from epilepsy after being found unresponsive in his L.A. home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” a Boyce family rep told ABC News in a statement. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”