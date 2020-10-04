‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro tries icing a cake after severe hand injury: ‘Doing it all over again, left handed’

“Cake Boss” is getting back to work.

Buddy Valastro, 43, shared an Instagram post of himself icing a cake with his uninjured left hand on Saturday. The snapshot comes nearly two weeks after the famous baker was involved in a bowling accident that required surgery.

“Family time is the BEST time,” Valastro wrote in his post. "Doing it all over again, left handed..”

In the picture, Valastro is seen icing a white cake at his Montville, N.J., home alongside his daughter, Sofia, 17, and two sons, Buddy Jr., 16 and Marco, 13.

His wife, Lisa, is close by and observes Valastro’s progress with a smile.

On Sept. 20, Valastro’s dominant right hand was severely injured after he tried to reset a malfunction pinsetter in the family’s at-home bowling alley.

When the celebrity baker briefly looked away from the machine, his hand was impaled by the pinsetter’s 1-1/2-inch metal rod three times, according to an interview he gave the “TODAY Show” on Monday.

“Before you know it… I turned my head for a second, and my right hand got wedged between a fork,” Valastro told the news outlet. “And then this other rod that goes through the fork… pierced through my middle finger and my ring finger. And it was not a sharp object. It was blunt… it just blew out half my hand.”

Valastro was rescued by his fireman brother-in-law and two sons, who cut through the metal rode to free his hand. The revered baker was taken to a hospital and eventually underwent two surgeries to address nerve, tendon and muscle damage.

Since the accident, Valastro’s activity on social media has taken a backseat to his recovery. The baker has only posted two photos of himself from his hospital bed and two birthday shout-out posts for his son Buddy Jr. and sister Mary.

Aside from the photos showing him icing a cake, two Instagram stories posted to his account show the “Cake Boss” skillfully applying what appears to be chocolate swirls on his white practice cake.

“It’s not bad,” his daughter says encouragingly in the first story.

Jessica Napoli contributed to this report