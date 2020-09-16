Caitlyn Jenner reacts to Joe Rogan's 'transphobic' comments, criticism of Kardashians

Caitlyn Jenner slammed Joe Rogan after he doubled down on the Kardashians and her personal life.

In 2016, Rogan, 53, had a standup special on Netflix titled "Triggered" where he called the Kardashians “crazy b---hes” and claimed they coaxed Jenner into transitioning.

On Friday’s episode of his podcast, Rogan stood by those claims. “People were saying, ‘He was always a woman, he was born a woman.’ Maybe. Or maybe if you live with crazy b----hes long enough, they f--king turn you into one. Maybe you go crazy,” the comedian said.

Jenner wasn’t having it. “He’s a homophobic, transphobic a--. He calls my family, especially the girls, crazy b---hes and he does this all the time,” the reality star said in an interview with TMZ.

She then slammed the comedian for having less fame and fortune than Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, and his daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“Let’s get real here. My daughters have obviously done extremely well. They’re more famous. They have more money than he has. They have just about everything more than he has,” Jenner said.

She continued: “He’s gotten his fame by putting other people down and making jokes about it.”

“My family has done it through hard work. My girls have worked their tail off. They’ve been smart businesswomen. They are intelligent, they’re extraordinarily hardworking, and that’s how they’ve made their businesses and their fame,” the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said.

Rogan claimed he wasn’t “dehumanizing trans people” but questioned if the Kardashians were responsible for Jenner's transition.

In his 2016 special, the comedian said, “You show me a man who’s lived with the Kardashians for 10 years who didn’t become a chick and then we’ll have some data. I’ve got a close eye on Kanye West and I don’t like what I’m seeing.”

Despite his inflammatory comments, Jenner said she’s open to going on Rogan’s podcast and being an advocate for the trans community.

Speaking to TMZ, the Olympic gold medalist explained that she wanted to wait until her children were grown up and successful before she transitioned, although she felt gender dysphoria her “entire life.”

“Being gender dysphoric, transitioning, all of that, is not a joke. It’s very serious stuff. You’re concerning family, friends, the society, all of these types of things,” Jenner said. “I just feel like Joe Rogan has a lot to learn.”

She also challenged whether Rogan would speak as freely if she was sitting face to face with him.

“If I was sitting right in front of him he would treat me a lot differently. It’s one thing to say something on a stage or something on your show and make a joke about it, but it’s harder to do it in front of your face,” stated Jenner, who previously added that she’s “not afraid of anybody.”