‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin calls Joe Rogan ‘misogynistic, racist, homophobic,’ not fit to host debate

ABC’s News’ “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said Joe Rogan was “misogynistic, racist, homophobic” and would be an “inappropriate” choice to moderate a presidential debate.

President Trump had welcomed the idea of a fourth presidential debate moderated by Rogan after the podcast superstar floated the idea during a recent installment of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

“First of all, I want no one else in the room, just the three of us," Rogan described how his debate would be handled to his guest, retired UFC fighter Tim Kennedy. "And you’d have to stream it live so no one can edit it, and I would want them in there for hours. If they wanted to do that -- they both wanted to come here in Austin, sit down and have a debate -- I would 100 percent do it.”

On Monday, Kennedy tweeted about the idea and Trump responded that he was on board.

“The View” dedicated a segment to the idea and Hostin made it clear she doesn’t believe Rogan is fit for the gig.

“I think it would be inappropriate for Joe Rogan to host a presidential debate. I mean, I think given his use of the n-word, I think given his, comparing a Black neighborhood to ‘Planet of the Apes,’ given the fact that he has called a transgender woman a man, I think all of that disqualifies him to be the host of a presidential debate,” Hostin said.

“I think President Trump has debased the office of the presidency, I think as a country we have lost a sense of decorum, and I don’t think a host like that should be someone who is given the honor, and I think it is an honor, to host a presidential debate,” Hostin continued. “That’s just my take.”

Meghan McCain said she would “love to see it happen” but admitted it’s unlikely to take place. She feels the current debate format feels “dated” and “old” and called for a modernized format, but Hostin didn’t agree.

“I am a traditionalist, as you know, I think that journalists should be hosting these debates,” Hostin said. “When you talk about a Joe Rogan, who has notably made misogynistic, racist, homophobic comments, that is someone that I have no interest in being given that kind of [platform].”

Joy Behar chimed in, noting that she “doesn’t know who he is,” but trusts Hostin that Rogan wouldn’t be a good fit.

“‘The View,’ maybe we can do it,” Behar added.

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace was selected to moderate the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden, which is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Sept. 29 in Cleveland.

