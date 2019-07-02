Brody Jenner throws shade on Caitlyn: I don't expect much from her

Brody Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner’s son from her second marriage, threw shade on the reality star during Monday night’s episode of “The Hills: New Beginnings,” telling his co-stars he’s learned not to “expect too much from her.”

Brody Jenner, 35, made the comments during a conversation about what it was like to grow up with famous dads. Jenner admitted that growing up he didn’t feel close to his father, who was then “Bruce Jenner,” before transitioning into a woman in 2015.

“I didn’t really grow up with my dad,” Jenner said. “When I was really little, we got to spend a little bit of time. But when he started the family with the Kardashian family and all that, I didn’t really see much of him.”

Jenner later elaborated saying that his father was largely absent throughout his childhood, having missed his graduation and most of his birthdays. He described their relationship as “very surface.”

Though they became closer in later years, Jenner said, the two became distant once again after Bruce became Caitlyn.

“I was just getting to know Bruce, and then Bruce became Caitlyn,” Jenner admitted. “Caitlyn is a totally different person than Bruce. It’s her true self, but Bruce was always holding a lot back and being somebody totally different.”

He added: “My dad, she’s like a 15-year-old girl now. She’s a totally different – I mean, it’s awesome. It’s great. She’s happy, she’s running around. She’s off living her life, so what I’ve learned is to just not expect too much from her.”