Bruce Willis' daughter fires back at critics who say she's 'exposing' her dad as he battles dementia

Bruce Willis’ daughter, Tallulah, is defending her "vulnerable" social media post about her father.

Tallulah, 31, was criticized in the comments section of her Instagram post for sharing photos of the "Die Hard" actor as he battles dementia.

"I don’t think you should expose your dad to the public! He is vulnerable! And some things should be kept private! You don’t have his permission to post it!" one user wrote on Instagram.

Tallulah replied, "Hi. I hear that. As a family we use our discretion when posting. Today was a great day filled with smiles. I made the judgement call to show that to the world, because I know what he means to everyone."

Over the weekend, Tallulah shared a series of intimate, smile-filled snaps of her dad enjoying family time.

"Sunday funday at Grams ! Grateful," Tallulah captioned the Instagram post.

In the first image, Tallulah laughed while holding on to her dad's hand. In another photo, Bruce and his youngest daughter shared a sweet embrace.

Tallulah's fiancé, musician Justin Acee, wrapped his arm over Bruce's shoulder as they laughed for a snap.

Others in the comment section sided with Tallulah and argued that her photos of her father are acceptable.

"As a dad I’m telling you that the hug you gave him was priceless," one comment read.

Others shared their sentiments with the Willis family. "This is a family of pure love! Unless anyone personally has taken care of a loved one in this kind of condition, you are in no way able to make judgement on someone else! Their love is beyond unconditional in every way!! God Bless each and every one of you, post your hearts out and know our loving thoughts are with all of you!! Prayers for Bruce and his family."

Bruce, 70, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023, shortly after he received an aphasia diagnosis.

Bruce's oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, previously shared more insight into her dad's journey with FTD in a Father's Day tribute to the "Pulp Fiction" actor.

"Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life," Rumer said in part in an Instagram post. "To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes. I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all."

She added, "But I know you wouldn’t want me to be sad today so I’ll try to just be grateful reminding myself how lucky I am that you’re my dad and that you’re still with me and I can still hold you and hug you and kiss your cheek and rub your head I can tell you stories."

"I love you so much dad happy Father’s Day…" Rumer captioned her post.

Bruce shares three daughters with his ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Bruce married Emma Heming Willis in 2009 in Turks and Caicos. They married again six days later in Beverly Hills. The couple welcomed daughter Mabel in 2012 and daughter Evelyn in 2014.