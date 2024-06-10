Brooklyn Beckham 'can't help' nepo baby status, says he's 'always going to have haters'

David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, is taking the nepo baby conversation in stride.

Brooklyn, 25, an aspiring chef and entrepreneur, knows exactly who his famous parents are, but hopes people can separate him from their successes.

"I mean, I can’t help how I was born," he told InStyle while discussing the nepotism conversation. "I couldn’t ask for better parents and I’m just trying to work my a-- off and trying to make a name for myself. That’s all I can say, really."

Brooklyn's pursued a wide array of careers – including soccer, photography, modeling, and now working in a "food space" with Whole Foods called Cloud23 after moonlighting as a chef on social media. He's intent on creating his own definition of success outside the family name.

"I think what I wanted for so long – especially the last few years – is I really wanted to make a name for myself," he said. "I'm always going to have haters and that's fine, and it's probably going to get worse.

"I hope not, but I'm excited for people to try [Cloud23] and I don't know, what else can I say? Where would I want my business to be in 20 years? I want my product to be [everywhere]. I would love to have my own restaurant. You have to be happy to be successful. That’s important."

He said his famous parents "didn't care" what he did or wanted to do, but always instilled in him the virtue of kindness.

"They were just like, ‘As long as you’re nice, you’re humble, and you work hard and you put your head down, that’s the most important thing,'" he recalled. "'You can do whatever you want and it’s whatever you choose to do – try and be the best at that.'"

Brooklyn, who married Nicola Peltz in 2022, grew up in the peak of Spice Girls mania and when David Beckham was a household name.

"I had a crazy childhood, man. I was so happy," Brooklyn said. "It was hectic because my dad played football and my mum was a Spice Girl. Spice Girls was the first few years of my life, so it was hectic. We were always doing something. But, I have the best mum and dad in the world and it was a lot of fun."

He was a staple in the audience at any Spice Girls show, too.

"I used to go to all the concerts – really good memories," he says. "I wouldn’t change anything. Everyone’s always like, ‘How is it like to have famous parents?’ I’m like, ‘Honestly, they’re just my mum and dad.’ I don’t think of them any other way."

When it comes to life in the culinary world and his Facebook Watch reality show, "Cookin' with Brooklyn," he has no problem with adversity. Brooklyn has been mocked for sharing an underdone roast, or making pasta sauce with his puppy nearby. The criticism just comes with the job, he said.

"I’m so used to it. It makes me… I kind of like it, in a way, just because it makes me really want to prove to people," Brooklyn said. "Until two years ago, I didn’t know what the hell I was doing. I think with all the rubbish I get, my mum's just like, ‘Prove them wrong. Never respond to that rubbish, just prove them wrong.’"