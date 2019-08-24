Elle Macpherson, 55, shows off massage technique that she claims shrinks her waist

Elle Macpherson is a huge fan of a new beauty technique.

The 55-year-old model, nicknamed 'The Body,' revealed on social media she loves to undergo lymphatic drainage massages which she claims create a more defined and muscular waist.

Macpherson posted a shocking before-and-after image on social media to show off the results of her latest treatment.

ELLE MACPHERSON CONTINUES TO NEVER AGE

"Love @sheilamsperez lymph day," she wrote, referencing celebrity lymphatic drainage expert, Sheila Perez.

The mother-of-two added more details about Perez in her Instagram Stories.

"Special method developed by Sheila for lymphatic drainage and sculpting - they call her the torturer!" Macpherson wrote. "But we still keep coming back because it works!"

ELLE MACPHERSON, 54, REVEALS ONE SECRET BEHIND KEEPING ‘THE BODY’ IN BIKINI-READY SHAPE

Back in June 2018, Macpherson insisted on U.K. talk show “This Morning” she hasn’t gone under the knife to stay looking forever young.

“I haven’t done any plastic surgery, not that I have any judgment — it just hasn’t been my choice,” said Macpherson. “I like a natural-looking face.”

Macpherson, who skyrocketed to fame in the ‘80s, declared she’s proud of how her body has changed over the years, especially after becoming a mother to two sons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I try to do some exercise every day, but thank goodness I don’t have the same body as in my 20s,” she said. “This body has birthed two incredible boys and lived through amazing stages of fashion and fitness. There have been many changes and I’m grateful to be able to evolve over time. I’m open to change and evolving. These are tangible assets to my life.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.