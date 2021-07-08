Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn shares flowery new snaps after asking to be left 'alone'

Jamie Lynn Spears isn't letting her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship get in the way of her fun on social media.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old "Zoey 101" alum took to Instagram to share several photos of herself wearing a black and yellow floral dress while holding a large bouquet of colorful flowers.

For the pics, the country singer stood barefoot in front of a cityscape and smiled for the camera. In various shots, a young girl could be seen snapping photos of Spears on a cell phone.

Included in the post were a handful of blurred photos presumably taken by the child.

"That’s a wrap," read the caption. "Bittersweet, but sooo grateful......especially, for all the beautiful, kind, hardworking people I get to work with."

The star did not clarify what she was wrapping up, but her use of a clapperboard emoji and tagging her location as Atlanta, Ga., implies she may have wrapped filming season two of Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias," which author Sherryl Woods, who wrote the source material, confirmed would shoot in Georgia this year.

The post comes just days after she spoke out about Britney's conservatorship, which the popstar railed against during her recent bombshell court testimony.

On Tuesday, Jamie Lynn took to her Instagram Story in the hopes of further shutting down speculation that’s drawing her into the middle of her sister and father’s feud. She shared a news headline commenting on the fact that she is the only family member not on her sister’s payroll. The former "Zoey 101" star confirmed the headline and asked for the media to leave her alone.

"Facts....now leave my broke-a-- alone," she wrote tongue-in-cheek in her story (via E! News).

She has also previously spoken out in support of her sister as the "Toxic" singer tries to end their father’s conservatorship over her.

However, Jamie Lynn has also showed signs that she wants to be removed from the high-profile narrative. She's claimed that she neither has a role in the conservatorship nor does she profit off her sister’s money.

