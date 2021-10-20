Jamie Lynn Spears 'blindsided' after charity declined planned donation from book sales: report

Jamie Lynn Spears was reportedly caught off guard by a nonprofit organization's decision to decline a donation offer from her upcoming book sales.

Britney Spears ' sister is planning on releasing a memoir titled "Things I Should Have Said" come January, and on Monday, the 501(c)(3) This Is My Brave announced it declined an opportunity to receive proceeds from the book's sales amid her family's drama over the pop star's conservatorship.

A source now claims to People magazine that Jamie Lynn, 30, was "totally blindsided" by the organization's public refusal.

"The organization was recommended and vetted and knew we were donating, but they've been overwhelmed," the source said.

THIS IS MY BRAVE, NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION, DECLINES DONATIONS FROM JAMIE LYNN SPEARS' MEMOIR

The insider added that it appears the nonprofit is "essentially saying that one person's mental health struggles are more valid and important than another."

"They took a clear stand on whose story they thought had more value to them. Seems their actions don't align with their mission of supporting all voices," the insider concluded.

"We heard you. We’re taking action," the charity, which focuses on mental health, said in a statement on Instagram announcing they'd passed on the offer. "We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book."

In its caption, This Is My Brave added that it was "recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds" of the memoir, but ultimately "made the decision to decline the offer."

The book drama comes amid a rocky past few months for Jamie Lynn, who has been accused of not supporting her sister Britney amid her conservatorship battle against their father, James P. Spears, also known as Jamie Spears.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last month, Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie as her conservator of her estate and ordered control of all of Britney's assets to be turned over to a court-appointed temporary conservator, a certified public accountant named John Zabel.

Meanwhile, Britney has dropped hints on social media that her relationship with her younger sister is strained. The rift intensified when Jamie Lynn announced that she’s planning to release the book that will allegedly address things like her sister’s conservatorship as well as her daughter’s near-fatal ATV accident in 2017.

"I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else," Jamie Lynn previously announced on Instagram.

Days later, Britney, 39, announced on Instagram that she's considering releasing a book of her own in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year," she revealed, "but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!"

Britney suggested either calling the book "S--t, I really don’t know" or "I really care what people think."

This led many people to believe that she was taking a direct shot at her sister .

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.