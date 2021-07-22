Britney Spears bought Florida condo used by sister Jamie Lynn despite claim she's received no monetary support

A company that appears to belong to Britney Spears footed the bill for a Florida condo her sister Jamie Lynn has previously boasted about vacationing and working in over the years.

The revelation comes weeks after the "Zoey 101" star publicly addressed her sister's controversial conservatorship, claiming that she has never reaped benefits from Britney's fortune.

Tax records obtained by Fox News show Bridgemore Timber LLC purchased a condo located in Destin, Fla. that has an estimated value of a little over $1 million. Court documents from 2009 in Britney's conservatorship case make mention of the same LLC and list a "condominium located in Florida" as one of its assets owned by Britney.

The "Toxic" singer, 39, has owned Bridgemore Timber LLC since 2000, according to The Sun. It was partially managed by her father, Jamie Spears, beginning in 2012, the outlet reports.

LAWYER CLAIMS BRITNEY SPEARS' MOM LYNNE ORCHESTRATED HER SPLIT FROM JASON ALEXANDER AFTER LAS VEGAS MARRIAGE

Jamie Lynn, who was slammed by the "Toxic" singer on Instagram just last week, previously boasted about a condo located in Destin, suggesting that it either belongs to her or the Spears family as a whole.

"We have a condo in Destin, Florida and it's the best getaway," Jamie Lynn allegedly tweeted in 2015, as uncovered by Swat Team for BJS, a Britney fan account.

Jamie Lynn also referenced the condo in an interview with CMT News in 2016 where she named it as the location where she wrote her song "Sleepover" and discussed her routine of entertaining visitors at the property.

BRITNEY SPEARS TEARS INTO HER CRITICS, FATHER JAMIE AND CONSERVATORSHIP IN SCATHING INSTAGRAM POST

"I host everyone at our condo," she told the outlet. "We’re pretty blessed with a big condo. It can sleep about ten people. We all have breakfast together, I plan a big dinner, and we have a space at the beach. And when we write, there’s no pressure and no timeline, so the songs just kind of fall out. It’s hard to call that work."

The Spears family court battle has been the talk of Hollywood in recent months as Britney has voiced her desire to remove her father from the " abusive " court order. Jamie Lynn came under fire by Britney's army of fans for staying mum on the controversial case but she's since released a few rare statements on the matter.

Earlier this month on Instagram Jamie Lynn shared a news headline commenting on the fact that she is the only family member not on her sister’s payroll. The former Nickelodeon star confirmed the headline and asked for the media to leave her alone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Facts....now leave my broke-a-- alone," she wrote in her story (via E! News ).

Britney has hinted at a strained relationship with her sister on social media. In an Instagram post, she wrote "I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes[.] My so-called support system hurt me deeply[.]"

She also took on the "people closest to" her -- without naming any names – in a post last week. In an apparent response, Jamie Lynn posted an Instagram story which said, "Feeling solid, stable, and still on this beautiful Saturday. "

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last week, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved Spears hiring former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who called on Spears’ father to immediately resign as her conservator.

"My dad needs to be removed today," she said, adding that she would like to see him charged with abusing his position.

Reps for Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report