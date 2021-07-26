Britney Spears files docs naming the handpicked conservator she wants to replace her father Jamie with

Britney Spears has issued another court filing – this time handing the court a name of the person she wants to manage her conservatorship with regards to business dealings moving forward.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News on Monday, the 39-year-old pop star – through her new attorney Mathew Rosengart – nominated Jason Rubin to be appointed as the conservatorship of her estate. He would replace Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, who has been at the helm for 13 years.

Rosengart has said his team is "moving aggressively and expeditiously" to have Jamie removed from the conservatorship if he doesn’t resign first and is making good on that vigor as the legal filings come right after another.

With the new appointment for Rubin, a long-practicing certified public accountant, he will have the power to "obtain all documents and records relating to the [Spears] and her assets, whether held in her name or in the name of another, all contracts, information relating to credit cards, bank statements, estate planning documents, receivables, and any and all powers of attorney."

"We will also reserve the power to ‘revoke all powers of attorney, including powers of attorney for making health care decisions and managing real estate, and to terminate any and all agencies,'" the court docs read.

The individual currently serving as Spears conservator of her person is Jodi Montgomery, whom Spears has both praised and admonished over the course of the proceedings centered on her quest to dissolve the matter completely.

Rubin’s list of ironclad duties are lengthy but essentially, he will be providing the same services Jamie did for his daughter’s estate since 2009.

Spears’ legal team argues in the docs that since she has the "sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination."

The filing lists Spears’ cash assets at just over $2.73 million and her non-cash assets at over $57 million in market value – on par with the estimated 60 million Jamie is said to have grown the estate to since he took over when her assets were a reported $2 million.

Spears has been on a crusade against anyone who she feels has hurt her in her career.

On Saturday, Spears revealed she wasn't even "close" to being done talking about her conservatorship.

A hearing on Rubin is set for December 13.

