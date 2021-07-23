Britney Spears seen behind the wheel as it's reported she's 'happy' conservatorship 'now allows her to drive'

Britney Spears was spotted driving alone on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old pop star drove her new SL Mercedes near her home earlier this week amid her ongoing conservatorship drama.

In the picture, Spears was also missing the ring that she had been previously spotted wearing. The accessory sparked speculation she was engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Spears was recently granted permission to drive again within her conservatorship.

"Britney is very happy the conservatorship is now allowing her to drive," a source told People magazine in a report published Wednesday. "She is ecstatic and beyond grateful for all the help she is receiving right now."

"She likes the court developments so far," the source added. "She is very hopeful that her new lawyer will be able to end the conservatorship."

Spears also shared in a recent Instagram post that being able to drive alone is "a different ballgame."

The "Toxic" singer has seemingly been more vocal about her life as she battles to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie has controlled Spears' finances since 2009 after she was involuntarily committed.

On Saturday, Spears revealed she wasn't even "close" to being done talking about her conservatorship.

"I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here," Spears wrote.

The star also seemingly called out her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for performing her songs to remixed music.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram. "This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!!"

Earlier this month, Spears was granted permission to hire her own "private" lawyer, as requested by her mom Lynne Spears. Spears hired Mathew Rosengart as her new attorney.

Rosengart has said his team is "moving aggressively and expeditiously" to have Jamie removed from the conservatorship if he doesn’t resign first.