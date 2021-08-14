Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Britney Spears spotted behind the wheel after her father reveals plans to step down as her conservator

The 'Gimme More' star was recently given permission to drive within her conservatorship

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 14 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Britney Spears was spotted behind the wheel of her Mercedes on Saturday after news broke that her father planned to step down from his role in her conservatorship.

The 39-year-old musician reportedly drove around her California neighborhood for a couple hours before she returned to her home. The "Gimme More" star may have been crying at the time.

Spears was recently granted permission to drive again within her conservatorship.

"Britney is very happy the conservatorship is now allowing her to drive," a source told People magazine at the time. "She is ecstatic and beyond grateful for all the help she is receiving right now."

BRITNEY SPEARS SEEN BEHIND THE WHEEL AS IT'S REPORTED SHE'S ‘HAPPY’ CONSERVATORSHIP ‘NOW ALLOWS HER TO DRIVE’

Britney Spears was spotted out for a solo drive near her home in Thousand Oaks, CA After news broke of her Father Jamie Spears agreeing to voluntarily step down from the Conservatorship.

Britney Spears was spotted out for a solo drive near her home in Thousand Oaks, CA After news broke of her Father Jamie Spears agreeing to voluntarily step down from the Conservatorship. (@CelebCandidly/MEGA)

Spears' dad, Jamie Spears, filed court documents Thursday claiming he was willing to step down as the pop star's conservator. The two have been locked in a court battle over the past few years as the singer works to regain control of her life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The court filing maintains that as part of the transition process, Jamie hopes to work with the court and his daughter's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, to resolve pending matters related to his job as he passes the torch in order to facilitate a "smooth transition." 

The embattled Pop Star appeared to be crying as she took calls while driving around in circles in and around her neighborhood for about a couple of hours before heading back home.

The embattled Pop Star appeared to be crying as she took calls while driving around in circles in and around her neighborhood for about a couple of hours before heading back home. (@CelebCandidly/MEGA)

Jamie stepping down comes after Spears claimed she wanted to charge her father with "conservatorship abuse" in early July. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," Spears said of her dad in the last court hearing regarding the conservatorship.,

Jamie has controlled Spears' conservatorship since 2009 after she went through a series of involuntary psychiatric holds.

Trending