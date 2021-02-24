Britney Spears reveals why her body 'looks a little different,' shares changes in eating habits

Britney Spears is opening up about her body changes in recent months.

As the public continues to weigh in on Spears' personal and legal woes following the release of the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, the pop songstress took to Instagram on Tuesday with a new dance video where she also gave an update on her appearance.

"The last video that I posted of me dancing was from months ago...hence why my body looks a little different in this new video !!!!" Spears begins in her caption, showing the "Womanizer" singer in a white crop top and pink shorts, exposing most of her torso.

Spears admitted she didn't end up going through with the "ice cream diet" she joked about going on earlier this week. Instead, she said she's been being more mindful about what she's putting in her body.

"I chose portion control which is very hard when it comes to Doritos," the singer continues. "On a positive note...my body does feel way better now."

In the video, Spears can be seen twirling around her living room, at times throwing her hands in the air and flipping her hair. She also mouths the lyrics to Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) the Dock of the Bay" and "Tramp" by Redding and Carla Thomas.

She draws attention to the socks she's wearing in the video, adding that she's "waiting for real lyrical shoes."

"The marble floor has done a number on my feet with blisters so white tape covered with a black sock will have to do for now!!!" Spears adds. "My lyrical shoes come tomorrow and I haven't worn a pair since I was 9 so I'm sure they're even better these days!!! God bless and sending love to all of you!"

As Spears' fans know, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer has been called out in recent months for posting "strange" videos of herself dancing. Several followers mocked ones she posted at the start of the month because it appeared she still had her Christmas tree up despite it being two months since the holiday has come and gone.

Spears appeared to address some of her critics in a post in early February, however, writing that she isn't perfect and isn't trying to be.

"I'm doing this for fun!!!! If you think I should look like I’m on a magazine cover when I dance .... sorry ain’t happening 💃🏼🙊😂 !!!!" Spears captioned a couple photos of herself on the platform.

On the flip side, Spears has garnered an overwhelming amount of support following the New York Times' documentary which shone a light on the star's conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears, as well as the intense scrutiny she faced in her early career from the media and the public.

The program also led fans of the star to speak out against Justin Timberlake and Diane Sawyer for the way they treated the pop star in the past. Even her past notable critics, such as Howard Stern and Perez Hilton have voiced support for the singer.

And just this week, stars Drew Barrymore, Bella Thorne and Mara Wilson all came out with their own statements empathizing with Spears.