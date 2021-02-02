Britney Spears reacts to fans mocking her dance videos online: I'm not 'perfect'

Britney Spears wants her social media critics to know she's not perfect.

The 39-year-old "Toxic" singer's fans recently called her out for posting "strange" videos of herself dancing in her living room in front of her Christmas tree. Although she appeared carefree and in good spirits in the videos, a majority voiced concerns.

On Monday, however, Spears made it clear she's well aware of her online shamers, and shared a message with those who continue to call her out.

"I’m trying to learn how to use technology in this technology driven generation .... but to be totally honest with you I can’t stand it 😂😂😂 !!! So ... if my posts aren’t perfect ... I’m doing this for fun !!!! If you think I should look like I’m on a magazine cover when I dance .... sorry ain’t happening 💃🏼🙊😂 !!!!" Spears captioned a couple photos of herself on the platform.

Spears' response appears to be in reaction to a one-minute long video she posted last week, showing her dancing to "Holy Grail," a previous hit from her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and rapper Jay-Z.

The video racked up more than 1.1 million likes on Instagram but it also garnered a lot of attention, with some referring to Spears' actions as "not normal" and many others questioning why her Christmas tree was still up in her living room. It's unclear when the video was taken.

Hours later, Spears shared another video of herself dancing in a different outfit. In the caption, she declared that she dances for enjoyment.

"Sometimes you just gotta have a little fun 🤪 ….and for me it’s fun to dance like this !!!!! I highly recommend it for anyone who needs to add some more mojo in their day …. or whatever they call it 😂💋💋💋 !!!!" she wrote in the caption.

Concerns for Spears' wellbeing have grown in the last year, given the #FreeBritney movement. The movement surged online as rumors spread that her father, Jamie Spears, is suppressing his daughter via her conservatorship, in addition to skimming money from Spears' fortune for himself. He's denied such claims.

Meanwhile, a New York Times documentary promises to explore the movement as well as Spears' struggles on Feb. 5 on FX and Hulu.