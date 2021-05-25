Bristol Palin puts tummy tuck scars on display: 'Let's get reeeeel'

Bristol Palin is giving fans a peek at something she doesn't show often.

The 30-year-old former reality star and daughter of former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin has amassed a large following on social media in recent years, currently boasting 570,000 followers on Instagram after appearing on shows like "Teen Mom OG" and "Dancing with the Stars."

In a post Monday, the star got candid with fans and showed off scars from a tummy tuck that she had done several years ago.

In a video clip, Palin stands in front of a mirror, showing off her toned legs, abs and waistline.

"Let's get reeeeel for a sec," reads text placed over the video. "I post what I want y'all to see from decent angles.. and not from insecurities/scars (visible or not)."

She then pulls the side of her shorts slightly below her waist and zooms in on a horizontal scar running across her hip.

"Here's something I don't share," the text reads. "The scar from the tummy tuck I had years ago."

Palin offered fans a few more glimpses at the scar on both hips.

To conclude her video, she shares the Bible passage Psalm 143:8: "Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life."

"Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here," reads the post's caption. "Just a reminder not to."

Fans had plenty to share in the comments as well.

"Gracias for this hunny, it’s an important one," wrote a follower.

"I love this vulnerability, and didn't know this about you!" said another. "Thanks for being real! I've always loved to see you thrive in life."

Added a third: "Yes!!!! Thank you for your honesty and vulnerability to share!!"