Bristol Palin is Instagram official with new boyfriend Janson Moore

Bristol Palin has a new beau.

The former "Teen Mom OG" star, 29, shared a picture of herself with boyfriend, Janson Moore, 24, on Saturday.

Her mom, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin seems to approve of the new couple as she commented on her daughter's post, "Okeyyyyy!" along with a football emoji.

According to Us Weekly, Janson is a medical sales rep. The couple seemed to be enjoying themselves at the Texas A&M football game. Bristol captioned the photo with a heart-eyed emoji.

This is her first public relationship since divorcing Dakota Meyer. The former couple married in June 2016, and welcomed two children, before ending their marriage in February 2018. Their divorce was finalized six months later.

Bristol is also a mom to Tripp, 10, whom she shares with ex-fiance, Levi Johnston.