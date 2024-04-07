‘Bridgerton’ star has a PG edit of show ‘literally written’ into contract for her parents: ‘not how we vibe’

"Bridgerton" is known for its sexy scenes and Regency romance, but star Nicola Coughlan’s parents may be none the wiser.

During an interview with Sirius XM Hits 1 "The Morning Mash Up," Coughlan revealed that her parents receive a cleaner version of the show to watch.

"It's literally written into my contract," she said. "People think I'm like saying it as a joke. I just don't want to."

"I grew up Irish Catholic. That's just not how we vibe," she added.

The "Derry Girls" star’s mom isn’t totally against the nudity though.

"It’s really funny, when she first saw ‘Bridgerton,’ she didn't know it was gonna be so saucy," Coughlan said. "And then you get a bottom, Jonathan Bailey's lovely bottom, about two minutes into the first episode ever. And she was like, 'What is this?' But then, now she thinks it's fantastic and really funny, and she keeps talking about bottoms."

Coughlan’s character, Penelope Featherington, will be the main focus of the upcoming third season of Netflix’s hit series.

She noted she and co-star Luke Newton, who plays her love interest Colin Bridgerton, were pretty relaxed on set for their "saucy" scenes.

"We found it really funny. In between scenes, they were like, ‘Do you want to get up and put your clothes on?’ We were like, ‘We’ll just chill here, under the blankets," she said, noting, "Then we have the advantage of knowing each other for years."

She added, "We did break a piece of furniture while doing one of those scenes."

Coughlan also spoke about having an intimacy coordinator on set, saying it was a "great" experience.

"I didn't know what it was gonna be like, but it's a little bit like a stunt in which they're like, 'Okay, we're gonna do this, this, and this.’ But then they gave us freedom to like, we had a lot of say in how we did those scenes and what we wanted to do," she said. "And that makes you feel quite empowered and you're like, 'Oh yeah, we're gonna do this, this, and this.' So we felt super. They were actually really enjoyable. I didn't think they would be. They were great. It was fun."

Coughlan noted that despite her "Bridgerton" contract, she hasn’t been able to keep all of her spicier scenes from her mom.

In discussing her new Tubi series, "Big Mood," Coughlan explained, "There's a saucy scene in ‘Big Mood,’ not ‘Bridgerton’ level, but it's in there And I had avoided showing her that. And I did a talk show in Ireland in which she was in the audience, and they showed it on that. And I was like, 'Okay, well I can't control that anymore.'"

Part 1 of the third season of "Bridgerton" premieres on Netflix on May 16, with Part 2 following on June 13.