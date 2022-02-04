Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess expecting first child together

Brian Austin Green is about to become a father for the fifth time.

The 48-year-old "90210" alum and his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, confirmed that they are expecting their first child together.

Green and his "Dancing with the Stars" partner, 36, announced the news with a beachside photo shoot in Maui, where Burgess revealed her baby bump in a white bikini and sun hat.

Green wore a straw fedora, gray shorts and a rust T-shirt as he embraced Burgess, who couldn’t contain her excitement.

The actor already shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox as well as a 19-year-old son Kassius from a previous relationship.

Green first confirmed he and Fox split after 10 years in May, after she started to go public with her new boyfriend , Machine Gun Kelly.

Green and Burgess celebrated their first year of dating in October 2021.

"1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before #damnimlucky," Green wrote in an Instagram tribute to Burgess.

"1 year ago yesterday my whole world changed," Burgess replied. "I just didn’t know it yet. You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn’t even have dreamed of. I never knew it existed until you. I love you baby, and I love doing life with you. 1 down, and all of them to go. :)."

Added Green: "On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before."

"I wasn't sure what that meant until the first time we kissed, and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more. It was really cool," he gushed, adding, "We really have the same moral compass."