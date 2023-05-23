Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

'Brady Bunch' star Susan Olsen spills on cast rumors, Anna Nicole Smith's life examined in new doc

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Susan Olsen as a child playing Cindy in "The Brady Bunch" in a yellow shirt looking perplexed split Anna Nicole Smith smiles with red lipstick and a black dress

Susan Olsen reflects on her time on "The Brady Bunch," while the world sees a new side of Anna Nicole Smith. (CBS Photo Archive/Michael Ochs Archives )

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HERE'S THE STORY - 'Brady Bunch' star Susan Olsen addresses cast affair rumor, death hoax: 'I don't like the implication.' Continue reading here…

BEHIND THE BEAUTY - Anna Nicole Smith: Playboy, drugs and plastic surgery highlighted in new documentary. Continue reading here…

Ray Stevenson smiles in a close-up shot on the red carpet for "Thor: Ganarok" premiere

Irish actor Ray Stevenson passed away on May 21. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

REST IN PEACE - Ray Stevenson, 'Thor' and ‘Punisher: War Zone’ actor, dead at 58. Continue reading here…

GAME SHOW GRIPE - 'Wheel of Fortune' fans rip game show puzzle after another contestant 'robbed' of big prize. Continue reading here…

CHEAPER BY THE DOZEN - Nick Cannon doesn't pay 'government' child support for his 12 children: 'They can have whatever they want.' Continue reading here…

‘CONCENTRATING ON TODAY’ - 'Remember the Titans' star Ethan Suplee shows off muscles after drastic weight loss transformation. Continue reading here…

Russell Wilson in a black outfit at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party holds onto Ciara in a mesh/fishnet dress

Ciara explained why she chose to wear a sheer dress to the Vanity Fair Oscar party with husband Russell Wilson. (Lionel Hahn)

‘APPRECIATION OF THE ART’ - Ciara defends see-through Vanity Fair party dress, claps back at critics. Continue reading here…

A FATHER'S TRUTH - Jon Gosselin confesses he hasn’t spoken to twins Mady, Cara in nearly a decade after custody battle. Continue reading here…

THE ROAD HOME - Jimmy Buffett health update: Singer shares next steps after being released from hospital. Continue reading here…

UPS AND DOWNS - Donna Summer, '70s 'Queen of Disco,' struggled with abuse, suicidal thoughts as she skyrocketed to fame: doc. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending