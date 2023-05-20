'Wheel of Fortune' fans rip game show puzzle after another contestant 'robbed' of big prize

Another one bites the dust.

"Wheel of Fortune" fans slammed the game show after an unlucky contestant didn’t solve a bonus puzzle correctly.

During a bonus round this week, "Wheel of Fortune" player Cesar took a stab at the challenging puzzle.

For the category, "Phrase," Cesar chose four additional letters "HGMA" and was left with the puzzle: "THAT _AS A _ _ _ _ TAL _A_T_R."

"That was a…uhh capital," Cesar guessed while struggling to solve the puzzle.

After ten seconds, the timer buzzed and longtime game show host Pat Sajak replied, "Well you needed one more letter, either the ‘P’ or the ‘F,’" he suggested.

"Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White revealed the letters on the puzzle board read, "THAT WAS A PIVOTAL FACTOR."

The audience was heard saying "aww" in the background.

Sajak then opened the envelope to the grand bonus prize of a hefty $100,000 that Cesar could’ve walked away with.

Instead, the "Wheel of Fortune" player still managed to leave with $26,398 from his game show winnings.

Passionate fans quickly took to Twitter to express their outrage over the challenging bonus round puzzle.

"’ That was a pivotal factor’…. That’s a phrase?? Caesar got robbed!!" one "Wheel of Fortune" fan argued.

Another comment read, "’ That was a pivotal factor’ no one says that…"

"Yeah, I'm always going around saying ‘That was a pivotal factor!’ It's so common!!! How could he not get that?! What the hell is wrong with Wheel of Fortune?" one fan strongly expressed on social media.

A game show fan even suggested that "Wheel of Fortune" should "downsize" its puzzles for the bonus round to give contestants a fair shot.

This isn’t the first time game show fans have expressed their outrage over a "ridiculous" bonus puzzle.

Last month, a contestant failed to solve a puzzle with the category, "What are you doing?"

After the player’s many failed attempts, the answer to the puzzle was "Joining the fray."

Fans, yet again, strongly disagreed with the puzzle that was given to the "Wheel of Fortune" contestant.

"#Angela on @WheelofFortune got a piece of CRAP bonus round. I have NEVER heard of 'Joining the Fray' before in my ENTIRE life. Can we get some kind of sponsor to give this woman a prize?" one Twitter user wrote. "What the hell kind of puzzle was that??? Come on now. ridiculous!!"

Sajak, who has hosted since 1981, occasionally gets flak from fans on social media over his rulings.