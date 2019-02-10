Brad Pitt attended ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday bash

Jennifer Aniston‘s 50th birthday party included a special guest.

On Saturday, the actress’ ex-husband, Brad Pitt, was photographed at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, where the celebration was held.

“Jen arrived alone but was excited to get inside,” a source told E! News. “Brad also arrived alone in a baseball cap. He ducked inside with his longtime security detail by his side.”

In addition to Pitt, 55, a slew of Aniston’s famous friends, including Kate Hudson, Jason Bateman and Reese Witherspoon, who appeared to take a tumble on the stairs, toasted the birthday girl, who turns the big 5-0 on Monday.

“Everyone was coming up to Jen and hugging her and screaming Happy Birthday. She had some family there and seemed very happy to be with so many good friends,” the insider noted.

Aniston and Pitt called it quits in 2005 after five years of marriage. The “Friends” star went on to marry Justin Theroux in 2015 before breaking up in 2018. Pitt ultimately wed his “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” co-star, Angelina Jolie, in 2014 before announcing their split two years later.

As for Aniston’ relationship with Pitt today, a source told People the actress was “very happy he showed up” on Saturday night.

