Billy Idol shares how he stays 'California sober' after wild rock star phase

Billy Idol is looking back on his sobriety journey.

During an interview with People, Idol shared that, at 68, he's now "California sober" and no longer considers himself to "be a drug addict anymore." The musician told the outlet this decision came after he nearly lost a leg in motorcycle accident in 1990.

"I really started to think I should try and go forward and not be a drug addict anymore and stuff like that," Idol said of the accident. "It took a long time, but gradually I did achieve some sort of discipline where I'm not really the same kind of guy I was in the '80s. I'm not the same drug-addicted person.

"I mean, AA would say, 'You're always a drug addict.' And that may be true, but I don't do anything that much anymore. I got over it somehow. I was really lucky that I could get over it because a lot of people can't."

BILLY IDOL BECOMES US CITIZEN, HOLDS FLAG AS HE TAKES OATH

Idol told the outlet he's in a place today where he can indulge without going overboard.

"I can have a glass of wine every now and again," Billy explained. "I don't have to do nothing. But, at the same time, I'm not the drug addict that I was in the peak '70s, '80s."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "White Wedding" crooner said he's been able to stay committed to his lifestyle change due to the people he surrounds himself with.

"A lot of my friends from the old days are sober. [My guitarist] Steve Stevens is sober, and [guitarist/singer] Billy Morrison in my band is sober. There are people around me who are sober. That helps a lot," Idol told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I'm, I suppose, 'California sober.' I just tell myself I can do what I want, but then I don't do it. If I tell myself I can't do anything, I want to do it. So, I tell myself, 'You can do anything you like.' But I don't actually do it."

Idol acknowledged not everyone has the ability to be "California sober," so he considers himself "really lucky."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP