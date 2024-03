Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

"Blue Bloods" paid tribute to Treat Williams Friday in a farewell episode to his character, Lenny Ross.

Ross, the former partner of New York City Police Commissioner Francis "Frank" Reagan (played by Tom Selleck), was last featured in season 13 when it was revealed his character had cancer. On Friday's show, Lenny succumbed to the disease.

Williams died in June following a vehicular accident in Dorset, Vermont, according to police. He was 71.

On Friday's episode, Frank grappled with the decision of having to make Lenny's daughter Tess face prosecution after she's arrested following a bar fight, according to Deadline.

"He was my best friend. And I’m gonna honor that by doing what’s best for his daughter," Frank said. He later opted to refer Tess to a good defense attorney.

In a final scene over a family meal, Frank paid tribute to his former partner.

"Lenny Ross was my oldest friend, my closest confidant, my getaway driver," Frank said, according to the outlet. "And I lost him this week. And it hurts like hell. But Lenny would hate it if we got all teary and quiet and sad, so Lenny: We’ll miss ya. And save me a seat at your table, and I’ll see ya on down the road."

The episode ended with a photo of Treat with his arm around Tom, and the message, "In memory of our great friend, Treat Williams 1951-2023."

The Vermont State Police confirmed Williams' death in a statement last year, saying Williams was driving along Morse Hill Road at approximately 4:53 p.m. when his motorcycle was unable to avoid a Honda SUV and the two vehicles collided.

"The Vermont State Police is investigating a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle Monday afternoon, June 12, 2023, in Dorset in which the operator of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries," the statement read. "The motorcyclist is identified as Richard Treat Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, Vermont."

The crash happened on Vermont Route 30 just north of Morse Hill Road when a southbound 2008 Honda Element attempted to turn into a parking lot.

Authorities added, "Initial investigation indicates the Element stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams," the statement read.

Williams was unable to avoid the oncoming vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle, suffering critical injuries. He was then airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

Ryan Koss, 35, was charged with grossly negligent operation resulting in death, and could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

Williams' lengthy film and television career began in 1975 with his movie debut in "Deadly Hero."

His nearly 50-year acting career included starring roles on the TV series "Everwood" and in the movie "Hair." He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the features "The Eagle Has Landed," "Prince of the City" and "Once Upon a Time in America."

Williams is survived by wife Pamela Van Sant and two children, daughter Elinor and son Gill.