Gwen Stefani wishes Blake Shelton a happy Father's Day, thanks him for helping to 'raise' her sons

Blake Shelton is celebrating Father's Day with girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

Although he has no children of his own, Shelton, 44, received a special Father's Day wish from Stefani, 50 after several years of dating.

On Sunday, Stefani took to Instagram to thank her beau for being a father figure to her three sons: Kingston, 14, Suma, 11, and Apollo, 6.

"Happy father’s day @blakeshelton," the No Doubt frontwoman wrote in the post. "Thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou!"

She signed the post with her own first initial and those of her boys, as well as a handful of red heart emojis.

The post contained several photos of the country crooner spending time with Stefani's kiddos, some photos showed the boys engaging in outdoor activities with Shelton, while others showed them cuddling up together.

Stefani shares her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, whom she's been officially divorced from since 2016.

In a separate post, Stefani wished her own father a happy Father's Day, featuring several photos, including one of Shelton planting a kiss on Stefani's father's cheek.

Shelton turned 44 just days ago and received a sweet birthday from the "Hollaback Girl" singer on Instagram, featuring a pic of Stefani giving Shelton a kiss on the cheek.

"Happy birthday @blakeshelton," she wrote in the caption. "Thank u for being my best friend."