Blake Lively posts sweet tribute to late father Ernie Lively on social media

Blake Lively paid tribute to her late father, Ernie Lively, in a sweet post on social media.

The "Gossip Girl" alum, 33, uploaded a photo of her and her dad to her Instagram Story on Thursday and used a heart emoji. In the photo, Ernie is kissing Blake's head.

Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, shared the same photo on his Instagram Story.

The "Turner & Hooch" actor died last week of cardiac complications in Los Angeles, his family said, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR). He was 74 years old.

ERNIE LIVELY, 'SISTERHOOD OF THE TRAVELING PANTS' ACTOR AND FATHER OF BLAKE LIVELY, DEAD AT 74

Per the outlet, he was surrounded by his wife, Elaine, and all of his children.

Ernie also appeared in two of "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" films and "The Duke of Hazzard."

Born Ernest Brown Jr. in Baltimore, Ernie was not only an actor but was previously an English professor and served as a lieutenant in Vietnam. In addition, he taught actors and became a well-respected mentor, THR reported.

Ernie has also appeared in 1989's "Shocker," "Air America" in 1990, 1991's "The Man in the Moon" among others. In addition, he's appeared on TV shows like "The West Wing," "Seinfeld" and "Murder, She Wrote."

Ernie and Elaine tied the knot in 1979. In addition to Blake, they share son Eric Lively ("So Weird"). He is also step-father to Robyn ("Twin Peaks"), Lori ("ER") and Jason ("National Lampoon’s European Vacation").