Blake Lively landing on Time100 'Titan' list sparks backlash, called 'an insult'

Blake Lively on Wednesday was named a "Titan" on the Time100 most influential people list amid her ongoing legal tussle with Justin Baldoni, and many took to social media to voice their disappointment.

Lively and Baldoni took their filming feud to the next level by filing lawsuits against each other. The actress accused Baldoni of sexual harassment while the two filmed "It Ends With Us." The actor denied the allegations.

While the two battle it out in an increasingly heated legal conflict, the "Gossip Girl" star was praised by civil rights activist Sherrilyn Ifill in the Time100 profile of the actress.

"I don’t know the Blake Lively of the red carpet. Or the Met Gala. I never watched ‘Gossip Girl.’ The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country’s most intractable problems," Ifill wrote for Time. "She and her husband Ryan Reynolds reached out in 2019 to make a contribution to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. I had been getting a few of these calls, as our work fighting against voter suppression and police brutality was receiving national attention. I’m always curious about the kind of research famous people do before they make that cold call to offer their support. The ones I have remained in relationship with are those who, like Blake, really did their homework."

Ifill, the former president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, opened up about one of the first moments she interacted with Lively.

"I admired immediately her curiosity, and her sincere work to understand the conditions that shape this country," Ifill explained. "I remember an early conversation in which she expressed frustration that so much of our nation’s history was not part of the instruction she had received as a student. Her commitment to filling those gaps — and becoming the most fully informed and prepared citizen — is what I appreciate most about her. Blake is a serious person. She’s a risk taker. And she’s committed to moving this country forward. For her children. And for mine."

Many social media users were unhappy with Lively being included on the list, with many calling it a PR stunt.

"Blake Lively?!?! good heavens, what did her PR team pay you to get her on that list?" one user wrote.

Another added, "Blake Lively probably made the donation to the NAACP in 2019 after people found out she and her hubby were married on a plantation…"

"So Time magazine just made their list of influential people into a JOKE. Blake Lively? If a giant BULLY and FALSE ACCUSER is one of Times most influential people, you have to wonder who you have to pay and how much, to become ‘influential’ according to Time?" a third user added.

"Blake lively being on this list is an insult to the rest of the recipients who actually deserve it," another user said.

Others accepted Lively's placement on the list, believing she deserved it, with one X user writing, "another blake lively win."

"Absolutely, Blake Lively's inclusion on TIME's 2025 100 Most Influential People list in the ‘Titans’ category is well-deserved. Sherrilyn Ifill praised her for her philanthropy and deep engagement with social issues, highlighting her as a risk-taker and informed citizen," one fan wrote in defense of the actress. "While her 2019 $2 million donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund is notable, it's part of a broader impact, not the sole reason for her recognition. Her work reflects a transformative commitment to social change."

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Lively regarding her Time100 mention.

Lively sued Baldoni first for sexual harassment after the two starred together in the Colleen Hoover-adapted film "It Ends With Us." Since the premiere of the movie in August, Lively has also accused Baldoni of participating in a deliberate smear campaign to ruin her reputation.

Baldoni later accused Lively of tormenting him, his family and colleagues in a lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York in January. Baldoni's legal team claimed Lively has no evidence of a deliberate smear campaign and instead worked to repair her reputation by accusing the actor and others of sexual harassment.

Cast and crew members of "It Ends With Us" have begun to speak out, seemingly contradicting some of Lively's claims. Talia Spencer, who worked as a storyboard artist on the film, claimed Lively tried to "take advantage" of Baldoni.

"I feel, like, maybe Blake [Lively] smelled his kindness — mistook it for weakness — and tried to take advantage and take power," she said during an interview with " 60 Minutes Australia. "

Spencer claimed Lively "tried to" gain control of the film, telling the interviewer, "I think there was a massive compromise in terms of Justin’s original vision for the film." She added: "To see it be overtaken by this was definitely a little bit sad."

The crew member's version of events comes after a cast member contradicted Lively's claim about her character being "nearly nude" during an "invasive" birthing scene. Adam Mondschein, who played the role of Dr. Dunbar in the movie, shared a different perspective from his time filming with Lively.

"If I’m called to testify in the case I will answer truthfully, and more freely, whatever is asked of me with all the legal protection that affords," Mondschein told Fox News Digital in part. "In particular, by noting that Ms. Lively was not 'nearly nude' in the scene we shot together. Her costume included a full hospital gown, black shorts, and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose."

Lively and Baldoni's back-and-forth legal battle seemingly has no end in sight. After both filed their respective lawsuits against the other, the two have shown no signs of settling outside of court.

Legal teams for both Lively and Baldoni told Judge Lewis Liman that "settlement discussions would be premature" in a joint letter filed in February and obtained by Fox News Digital. The letter also noted that "the parties agree that mediation and the Discovery Protocols … are inappropriate for this case."

The federal judge agreed with the "It Ends With Us" stars and granted the order. The trial is currently set to begin in 2026.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Lori Bashian contributed to this report.