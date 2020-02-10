Oscars 2020: 7 most cringeworthy moments

This year's Academy Awards was filled with surprises.

“Parasite” took Hollywood’s top prize on Sunday night -- best picture -- which made it the first non-English language film to do so. The South Korean film also won Oscars for best director, best international film and best screenplay.

While the acting award winners went as expected, with Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, and Laura Dern winning statues.

BRAD PITT JABS GOP IN OSCARS ACCEPTANCE SPEECH, JOAQUIN PHOENIX TALKS ANIMAL RIGHTS

But the ceremony also had its fair share awkward moments, like when Eminem surprised everyone with a performance of 2002 best song winner "Lose Yourself," to Billie Eilish's reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig attempt at singing, to Josh Gad throwing shade at John Travolta.

Check out the seven most cringeworthy moments from the 2020 Oscars.

1. Steve Martin mispronouncing Cynthia Erivo's name

2. No one clapping when Chris Rock brought up Jeff Bezos who was in the audience

3. Diane Keaton almost announcing the best screenplay winner too early and then dropping the envelope. Thank goodness for Keanu Reeves!



4. Josh Gad throwing shade at John Travolta for his epic mispronunciation of Idina Menzel's name

5. Billie Eilish's reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig singing

6. The audience reacting to Eminem's surprise performance of "Lose Yourself"

7. When the lights dimmed on the "Parasite" cast after winning best picture but the crowd kept cheering