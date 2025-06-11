Billy Ray Cyrus' son unleashes scathing critique of 'hungry for fame' father

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cyrus family household drama continues to unfold.

On Tuesday, Trace Cyrus – who was adopted by Billy Ray Cyrus shortly after his marriage to ex-wife Tish Cyrus in the '90s – aired his own grievances with his dad on social media.

"This man is so hungry for fame, it's pathetic," he wrote on Instagram. "He really flew to Italy for a fashion show but wouldn't come to LA for Mammie's funeral while he was still married to my mom. Even after his daughter got him a 60k private jet like he demanded then he still didn't come after the plane was paid for.

"You're the lamest man to ever walk planet earth. Honestly embarrassed to have ever considered you my idol. The best thing to come from your downfall is it made me go into beast mode. I refuse to be a washed up, delusional, evil person when I'm old like you. Christ is King. Get right with God. You need it."

A representative for Billy Ray did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

That same day, during an appearance on the "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky" podcast, Miley Cyrus , 32, got candid about her "messy" family drama and explained how she's been able to heal ongoing feuds between her and certain members of her family – including Billy Ray.

"My family and I have had a really difficult… What did you call your decade? Dark decade. Yeah, we had one of those," Miley said.

"Half of us weren't speaking to each other at one point, and we cleaned all that up," said the singer, whose siblings include Brandi, 38, Trace, 36, Christopher, 33, Braison, 31, and Noah, 25. "That was a really important part of my year this year, was all of my family putting those lines of communication back together. A lot because of, you know, I had a lot of loyalty to my mom [Tish Cyrus], the way that families do when parents get divorced."

"In that situation, I watched what happens when you don't clean things up as they're happening. They really do stack, and then all of a sudden you go, ‘Oh my God, it's been 10 years, and this is a mess that I barely even know how to start. This is like emotional hoarding.’"

Billy Ray married Tish in 1992, and they divorced in 2022. After the divorce, relationships between multiple members of the Cyrus family were negatively impacted.

As far as Miley's relationship with her father, she said it was easier for her to surrender instead of seeking family therapy.

"We’re so messy we didn’t even do [therapy]," she told Lewinsky. "To get each other in a room to even get to counseling would have been a war. So it was easier to just go, ‘White flag.' I always wanted my family to feel like I was the safe place, that I always had the white flag when they came to talk to me."

"But I just kind of bust through the pile that’s stacked, and just go, ‘I’m here. You’re here. Let’s start by having a good time together.’ And then as we start bringing some happiness and joy into each other's life, then we'll just be in a better place to have these conversations. ‘Cause I'd rather get it balanced first," she added.

Earlier this month, Miley spoke candidly about mending her relationships with both Billy Ray and Tish.

"I think timing is everything," she began. "As I’ve gotten older, I’m respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents – because my mom’s really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard. And so I think I took on some of my mom’s hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain."

She continued, "But now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too – I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing. I’m being an adult about it."

Miley said it was "hard" at first, "because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.’"

She added, "My child self has caught up."