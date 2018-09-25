Expand / Collapse search
Bill Cosby's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame to stay

By Mariah Haas, | Fox News
Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will not be removed.

According to a statement by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, "The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historical record of entertainment figures past and present."

"Once installed, the stars become part of the historic fabric of the Walk of Fame, a 'designated historic cultural landmark,' and are intended to be permanent," the statement continued. "The stars only commemorate the recipient’s professional accomplishments."

The statement went on to say that it is "regrettable when the personal lives of inductees do not measure up to public standards and expectations; however, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce does not remove stars from the Walk of Fame."

As previously reported, Cosby, 81, will serve three to 10 years in state prison, Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O'Neill ruled on Tuesday.

The former television superstar, who traded on a squeaky clean, fatherly image, was sentenced after being found guilty of three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault in April in one of the most widely publicized trials in modern history.

Earlier this month, Cosby's Walk of Fame star was vandalized with the words "serial rapist." In 2014, the word "rapist” was written.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report. 