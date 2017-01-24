'Big' episode of 'This Is Us' coming tonight

Keep the Kleenex coming.

“This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman told reporters last week that Tuesday night’s episode is going to be a “big one.”

[SPOILER ALERT: Stop reading here if you’re not up-to-date on “This Is Us” or if you don’t want to know anything about future episodes.]

Fogelman said audiences will learn more about Milo Ventimiglia’s character Jack’s death.

Ventimiglia told Fox News at the Television Critics Association Press Tour that his character’s death was something he was in on from the start of the show.

“I knew from the very beginning Jack was deceased,” he said. “I think it fits very much into my ethos. Jack doesn't know when his end is coming although I know when Jack’s end is coming, but we don’t know when any of us are going to close out on life. I go back to Jack fundamentally he wants to be a good husband he wants to be a good father. He wants to enjoy the time he has with the family he has made.”

As of now, 72 million viewers have watched the first 10 episodes of “This Is Us” across all media platforms. The show was recently renewed for two more seasons by NBC.

Chrissy Metz told Fox News she was overjoyed by the reaction to the series.

“It just means obviously we are reaching a really wonderful supportive audience and that the network hears that and honors us by allowing us to keep telling the story,” she raved.

Metz said audiences likely relate to the characters on the show.

“From the top to the bottom, everybody included are honest wonderful people just trying to … tell a story and that the American people can relate to it because we are all dealing with something. We are all suffering. We all have a feeling of inadequacy and so we are all on a journey but [the journey] looks different to every single person.”

Ventimiglia said he loves working with the dynamic cast.

“It’s the most amazing, talented, humblest group of people and I look forward to showing up every day,” he said. “Even the days I’m not working, I pop by, grab my camera see what they are up to, shoot a few shots. At the same time when I leave, you’re walking away from something you really love. You walk away, stop turn back and look at it again … it’s one of those things. ”

“This Is Us” airs Tuesday nights on NBC.