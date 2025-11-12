'Bewitched' star Erin Murphy exposes the truth behind viral no-makeup photo slamming online critics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erin Murphy never intended to become the face of makeup-free or not having a facelift, but she felt it was important for her to post a recent viral barefaced selfie to remind people: "If you’re going to write something, write something nice."

"I think it was important because I'm a mom, and I'm a grandma, and everyone is on social media, and I think people tend to lead with something negative," the 61-year-old, who played Tabitha on the 1960s sitcom "Bewitched," told Fox News Digital.

Murphy said she had posted a photo of her with her twin sister and some people made negative comments that hurt her sister’s feelings, and "there were comments about me that might have been intended to be compliments, but they weren't."

She said people were saying that the only reason she looked good was because she’d had a couple of facelifts.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR DR TERRY DUBROW WARNS STARS AGAINST CAREER-RUINING PROCEDURES

"So that's why I put it out there," she explained of her Instagram post where she wrote in part: "This is 61…WITHOUT a facelift, without any makeup."

Murphy told Fox News Digital: "It wasn't to say anything except, you know, if you write something, write something nice. Maybe take a minute and think about it … But it seems so odd that people tend to go with the negative."

She said that she doesn’t want to "be the face of no facelifts. I certainly don't want to call out anyone who's had a facelift. So that's also something where this kind of took on a life of its own, where [people say] ‘Erin is all natural and Erin will never get a facelift.’"

While she said she didn’t think she would get a facelift, she wouldn’t rule it out.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"And there's no shame against anyone who does," she stressed. "What I'm trying to say is people can do whatever they want to do, and people should feel good about themselves, and no one should have strangers tearing them down online."

She added, "So, it was kind of more about bullies and using social media appropriately, and that's kind of why I put it out there."

'BEWITCHED' ACTRESS ERIN MURPHY POSTS BAREFACED PHOTO TO SHUT DOWN PERSISTENT FACELIFT RUMORS

Murphy joked that she loves makeup, "which is the funny thing because now I'm somehow the face of no makeup."

She continued, "I've been into makeup, obviously, since I was a child and I saw how it could transform the other actors on the show. So, I mean, when you see someone come in with no makeup on in the morning and then suddenly, they look like a completely different person, there's some magic to that."

MOLLY SIMS WRAPS UP SUMMER IN STYLE WITH PURPLE BIKINI MOMENTS

The former child actress’ makeup routine is what she describes as a "five-minute face," and she said she goes both "low-end and high-end" on skincare.

"So, I wash my face with jojoba oil, which you can get — I get mine at Trader Joe's — but you can get it anywhere. So, it's kind of figuring out what works for your skin because everybody's different," she explained, adding that she also gets occasional facials.

WATCH: 'Bewitched' alum Erin Murphy explains reasoning behind her viral makeup-free selfie

She’s not big on doing anything cosmetically. "It's mostly, you know, like topical stuff. I use good skincare," she said.

Murphy uses Retin-A about once a month because "It does great things for your skin … Plus, I drink more water than probably most people and that's, that makes a huge difference."

Speaking of makeup, Murphy said, interestingly, she was hired on "Bewitched" because she looked more like her TV mom Elizabeth Montgomery’s character, suburban witch Samantha Stephens, than the actual actress.

"She was not somebody who wore a lot of makeup like outside of the show," Murphy explained. "People always say, ‘Oh wow, you look so much like Elizabeth Montgomery.’ I look more like Samantha than Elizabeth Montgomery, if that makes sense, because they hired me to look like her character."

She continued, "She didn't look as much like Samantha off-screen. Does that make sense? Like some people — I wear makeup to the grocery store. I like to dress up. It's like everyone's different that way. She wasn't really a fashion person. She wasn't really into all that stuff."

Right now, she said her hair is "probably the easiest hair a woman can have," and she hasn’t had a cut in a year and a half.

‘BRADY BUNCH’ STAR MAUREEN MCCORMICK SHARES KEY TO SUCCESSFUL 40-YEAR HOLLYWOOD MARRIAGE

"I occasionally like trim the ends myself and I get highlights twice a year," she added.

A mother of six and grandmother of five, Murphy said her workout routine is "being an active person."

"I am very, very involved in the little ones' lives," she said, adding that she likes to take them to the zoo.

Living on the beach, she said she doesn’t go to a gym, but she wakes up every morning to stretch and do a bit of yoga.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's maybe 10 minutes of stretching and bending," she said. "And I'm just active. I don't know, I like being outside … I think if you get out and move — at least, for me, works."

With the holidays coming up, Murphy said she eats "everything."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I think the biggest mistake people make is going on crazy diets where you limit yourself to one type of food or heavy this and low that," she said. "I am a big believer in moderation and everyone can have a cupcake. You just can't have the whole cake … I eat whatever I want in moderation."

"This is one of the first years I'm not doing Thanksgiving myself," she continued. "I've spent, I don't know, 30 plus years doing Thanksgiving and like the whole meal myself. So, I kind of like letting transitions change if you're a parent and, as your kids grow up, kind of letting them do their thing."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Her favorite Christmas Eve tradition is to give out holiday pajamas that her loved ones can wear on Christmas morning.

"I like spending time with family, with friends, and kind of navigating through new traditions," she added.